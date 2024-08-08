MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Red Bull denies appeal of employee who accused F1 boss Christian Horner of misconduct

The complaint was found to be without merit when initially investigated earlier this year, but the employee had the right to appeal.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 22:02 IST , Charlotte - 2 MINS READ

AP
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner after the Belgian Grand Prix.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner after the Belgian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner after the Belgian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Red Bull dismissed on Thursday the appeal of an employee who accused Christian Horner, head of the company’s Formula 1 team, of inappropriate conduct.

The complaint was found to be without merit when initially investigated earlier this year, but the employee had the right to appeal. Red Bull said the initial complaint was “dealt with through the company’s grievance procedure” by an independent counsel who dismissed the grievance.

The employee had the right to appeal, and that investigation was conducted by a second independent counsel.

“All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded,” said Red Bull, “with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld.”

The employee was suspended in March with pay. The announcement did not address the person’s current status.

A day after the initial complaint against Horner was dismissed in March, a file alleged to contain evidence against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and multiple media outlets. That occurred during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

READ MORE | F1: Red Bull boss Horner wants Perez to realise potential after ‘head-spin’

The authenticity of the files has never been verified; the file came from a generic email account.

Horner has remained in charge of the F1 team throughout the entire process, and appears to have avoided any repercussions. Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has won seven races and is the F1 points leader as the series is in its annual summer break.

The rift remains, though, between Horner and Verstappen’s father, who have lobbed accusations and denials at each other in media interviews over Jos Verstappen’s perceived involvement in the employee seeking damages.

The details of the allegations have never been made public, but the investigation had consumed F1 and was a major talking point early in the season. The complaint against Horner was dismissed less than 24 hours before the first practice session of the season, and the saga largely faded into the background aside from tension between Horner and Verstappen’s father.

The season resumes August 25 with the Dutch Grand Prix, Max Verstappen’s home race.

Related stories

Related Topics

Red Bull Racing /

red bull

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aman Sehrawat loses 57kg semifinal to Japan’s Higuchi; to compete in bronze-medal bout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Bull denies appeal of employee who accused F1 boss Christian Horner of misconduct
    AP
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Olympic gold medallist to target podium, 90m mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet all 16 members of Indian men’s hockey team which won bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Aman Sehrawat loses in 57kg wrestling semifinal; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Red Bull denies appeal of employee who accused F1 boss Christian Horner of misconduct
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 7: Raina reaches second round in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: 2030-2034 double awarding adds stability to Olympic movement, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 6: Gokulam Kerala signs Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aman Sehrawat loses 57kg semifinal to Japan’s Higuchi; to compete in bronze-medal bout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Bull denies appeal of employee who accused F1 boss Christian Horner of misconduct
    AP
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Olympic gold medallist to target podium, 90m mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet all 16 members of Indian men’s hockey team which won bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Aman Sehrawat loses in 57kg wrestling semifinal; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment