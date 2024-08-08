MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 8.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 18:49 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s shooter Manu Bhaker is expected to participate in Shooting World Cup finals.
India’s shooter Manu Bhaker is expected to participate in Shooting World Cup finals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s shooter Manu Bhaker is expected to participate in Shooting World Cup finals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

SHOOTING

Shooting World Cup Finals to take place at Delhi in October

All the Olympic medallists in shooting in the Paris Games are expected to line up for action in the season-ending World Cup Finals to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Delhi from October 13 to 18.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) president Luciano Rossi allotted the prestigious event to India during a meeting of the world body at the Chateauroux in the Paris Games.

The medallists of the last World Cup Finals staged in Doha, Qatar, will also automatically qualify for the event. That apart, the top-six shooters in each of the 12 individual events will also make it to the World Cup Finals. There will be a cap of two shooters per nation in each of the 12 events. India is also likely to have wild card entries, apart from those who make the cut on merit.

The event will offer prize money of €5,000, €4,000 and €3,000 to the gold, silver and bronze medallists in each event.

Quite remarkably, it will be the tenth international event in India in the last ten years. The World Cup in Bhopal last year was the last international shooting event held in the country.

Happy to make the announcement, the vice-president of NRAI, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “One of the reasons for our continued success on the international stage in recent years across disciplines has been our endeavour to regularly bring such world class competitions in India. It attracts youngsters to the sport when they see their stars perform in front of them at the highest level. It elevates the profile of the sport in the country”.

The secretary general of NRAI, Sultan Singh said, “We hope our shooting stars take full advantage of a home event to win more international accolades. It is a chance for the fans to see their favourites match up against the world’s best”.

It will be the second World Cup Finals to be staged in India following the one held in 2017.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CUE SPORTS

Senior cueist Sathe loses, Mushtaque progresses in Western India Billiards and Snooker

Khar Gymkhana’s 90-year-old cueist SL Sathe fought valiantly but lost to Kolhapur’s Anil Kumar while West Bengal’s Saqlain Mushtaq made it to the main round in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Thursday.

Sathe exhibited fighting spirit despite losing the first frame as he won the second by pocketing the last three colours. However, he could not match the 55-year-old Anil from Kolhapur as the latter won by a margin of 4-1 (21-50, 56-42, 17-73, 27-66, and 50-77).

West Bengal’s Mushtaque blanked Abhijeet Airen from Madhya Pradesh 4-0, coasting to a 71-26, 60-40, 51-28, and 56-7 victory and qualified for the main draw.

In second-round games, Mumbai’s Brijesh Nanavati got the better of city mate Om Sawant 4-3 (13-53, 27-65, 73-65, 1-78, 54-41, 68-43, and 49-33).

RESULTS
Senior snooker - Round 3: Shashi Patel (GUJ) bt Mahesh Jagdale (MUM) 4-0 (61-50, 69-35, 70-41, 64-59); Aashit Pandya (MUM) bt Joseph Menezes (MUM) 4-1 (67-29, 67-20, 40-66, 60-34, 81-16); Shakir Qureshi (MUM) bt Sanjiv Shah (MUM) 4-0 (72-29, 50-3, 74-15, 56-41); Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) bt Abhijeet Airen (MP) 4-0 (71-26, 60-40, 51-28, 56-7); Kanishk Jhanjaria (MAH) bt Sumit Naidu (MP) 4-0 (63(40)-17, 56-36, 58-38, 63-30).
Round 2: Brijesh Nanavati (MUM) bt Om Sawant (MUM) 4-3 (13-53, 27-65, 73-65, 1-78, 54-41, 68-43, 49-33); Rebanta Sahijwani (MUM) bt Sumit Ahuja (MUM) 4-3 (1-0, 66-34, 12-60, 76-54, 50-69, 46-78, 68-29); Kalpesh Mevada (MUM) bt Akash Asrani (MUM) 4-1 (46-11, 68-28, 58-40, 28-54, 61-50); Ajinkya Yelve (MUM) bt Tohan Jain (MUM) 4-2 (56-34, 65-40, 62-45, 49-57, 28-55, 67-29); Anant Mehta (MUM) bt Akshay Gogri (MUM) 4-1 (22-39, 72-16, 59-33, 57-22, 62-24); Gaurav Chhabra (MP) bt Birju Kanani (MUM) 4-2 (40-65, 54-35, 68-30, 33-46, 56-22, 51-16).

-PTI

Related Topics

NRAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, Six minutes left, India leads 2-1 against Spain after third quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat retires - Career highlights in pictures: Medals, controversies, injuries and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India leads Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany wins men’s kayak four 500m gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 7: Raina reaches second round in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: 2030-2034 double awarding adds stability to Olympic movement, says IOC
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 6: Gokulam Kerala signs Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: At 41, Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez eyes record fifth consecutive gold medal in the same event
    Aditya Padinjat
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, Six minutes left, India leads 2-1 against Spain after third quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat retires - Career highlights in pictures: Medals, controversies, injuries and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India leads Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany wins men’s kayak four 500m gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment