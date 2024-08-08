Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Xie wins men’s three-metre springboard diving gold

China’s Xie Siyi won the gold medal in the men’s three-metre springboard diving event at the Paris Olympic Games on Thursday.

Teammate Wang Zongyuan took silver while Mexico’s Osmar Olvera claimed the bronze medal.

Xie, 28, successfully defended his title in Paris’ most competitive diving event yet, finishing on 543.60 points after delivering six near-perfect dives.

Wang, six years Xie’s junior, who has reigned in the event in all major global competitions in the last couple years, lost points on a less than satisfactory fifth dive, but delivered the highest points in the final with 102.60 points in his last dive to take second place.

He was also the silver medallist three years ago in the Tokyo Games.

Olvera, 20, who won silver in the synchronised event, wowed the spectators with smooth execution and perfect entries in his last two dives, but he was not able to close the gap after his third dive, which was a little problematic.

Still, the Mexican received the loudest cheers from the crowd, having emerged as China’s biggest challenger in his second Olympics.