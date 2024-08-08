MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Luo of China wins women’s 59kg gold medal

Maude Charron of Canada took silver and Kuo Hsing-chun of Taiwan claimed bronze.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 21:01 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Shifang Luo of China reacts on the podium.
Gold medallist Shifang Luo of China reacts on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Shifang Luo of China reacts on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chinese young gun Luo Shifang won the 59kg Olympic weightlifting title at the Paris Games on Thursday with a total of 241kg, setting Olympic records in the snatch and clean and jerk.

In a classic battle of youth against experience, 23-year-old Luo came out on top against Canada’s Maude Charron and Taiwan’s defending champion Kuo Hsing-Chun.

Charron, the 31-year-old who won the 64kg title in Tokyo three years ago but had to move down after the class was removed from the Olympic programme, took silver with a total of 236kg.

Kuo, 30, narrowly missed second place and had to settle for bronze with a total of 235kg.

ALSO READ: Aman Sehrawat loses 57kg semifinal to Japan’s Higuchi; to compete in bronze-medal bout

The standard in the class has risen considerably since Tokyo and the lifters knew that big numbers would be needed for a place on the podium in Paris.

Five lifters surpassed Kuo’s Olympic record of 103kg in the snatch after Ukraine’s Kamila Konotop raised the bar by lifting 104 on her first attempt.

With the stakes rising, Luo raised the bar to 105 on her second attempt, a weight later matched by Colombia’s Yenny Alvarez and Kuo.

Charron managed 106kg in her third attempt but Luo took the lead, and the record, on her final attempt with 107kg.

The world champion and world record holder repeated the feat in the clean and jerk with a lift of 134kg.

Luo took her time, paused in the squat, paused again with the bar on her chest, then raised it above her head and pumped her fists in celebration after the green light, indicating a clean lift.

Kuo failed at 137kg with her final lift when the bar slipped behind her head to allow Luo, already guaranteed gold, to pass on her final attempt at the same weight.

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Weightlifting

