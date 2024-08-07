Indian sports wrap, August 7: Raina reaches second round in ITF tournament

TENNIS
ITF women’s tennis: Raina beats Germany’s Kanev to reach second round
Ankita Raina defeated Kathleen Kanev of Germany 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Roehampton, Britain, on Wednesday.
In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Curtea de Arges, Romania, Manas Dhamne beat Adam Panaras of France 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.
The results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
AITA ranking tennis: Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul wins in quarterfinals
Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul fought past qualifier Tirth Doshi 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 in the men’s quarterfinals of the HPCL Mittal Rs.200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.
In the women’s quarterfinals, top seed Anjalli Rathi overcame a slow start to beat Mahika Khanna 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
The results (quarterfinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
CUE SPORTS
Swaminathan, Bagri make main draw of Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ship
Vinay Swaminathan and Anurag Bagri won their respective third-round matches in senior snooker to qualify for the main draw of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships.
Swaminathan potted steadily defeated Railways’ Aditya Agrawal 4-0 (67-31, 47-16, 60-53, and 45-7), while Bagri got the better of Mahabaleshwar’s Pankaj Kadam 4-0 (65-15, 58-41, 53-42, and 56-44).
In the second round, Gujarat’s Parth Shah played well to defeat Mumbai’s Nikhil Bhansali 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-65, 32-53, and 62-11).
Andhra Pradesh’s Sagar Jain beat Rajasthan’s Rajat Manker 4-1 (66-31, 78-23, 73-7, 38-42, and 64-9) to progress to the third round.
RESULTS
-PTI
FOOTBALL
Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School beats Sri Lanka School FA in U17 Subroto Cup Girls
Kimranvir (2) and Gurleen helped Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School, Mahilpur, to a 3-2 victory over Sri Lanka School Football Association in a group-A league match of the 63rd Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament at the GD Goenka World School ground on Wednesday.
Rumesha and Kalsika scored a goal each for the Sri Lankan team.
The results (league):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
