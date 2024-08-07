Indian sports wrap, August 7: Raina reaches second round in ITF tournament

TENNIS

ITF women’s tennis: Raina beats Germany’s Kanev to reach second round

Ankita Raina defeated Kathleen Kanev of Germany 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Roehampton, Britain, on Wednesday.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Curtea de Arges, Romania, Manas Dhamne beat Adam Panaras of France 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

The results €74,825 Challenger, Bonn, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): David Pel & Bart Stevens (Ned) bt Luca Sanchez (Fra) & Divij Sharan 6-2, 6-4. $25,000 ITF women, Brazzaville, Congo Singles (first round): Dev Javia bt Yash Chaurasia 6-3, 6-2; $25,000 ITF men, Taipei, Taiwan Singles (first round): S Mukund bt Mitsuki Leong (Mas) 7-6(2), 6-2; Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Curtea de Arges, Romania Singles (first round): Manas Dhamne bt Adam Panaras (Fra) 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Daniel Khazime bt Chirag Duhan 6-2, 7-6(5). $25,000 ITF women, Roehampton, Britain Signles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Kathleen Kanev (Ger) 6-3, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Smriti Bhasin 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sofya Gapankova & Kseniya Yersh bt Edda Mamedova & Saumya Vig 6-1, 7-6(3).

AITA ranking tennis: Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul wins in quarterfinals

Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul fought past qualifier Tirth Doshi 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 in the men’s quarterfinals of the HPCL Mittal Rs.200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

In the women’s quarterfinals, top seed Anjalli Rathi overcame a slow start to beat Mahika Khanna 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

The results (quarterfinals): Men: Neeraj Yashpaul bt Tirth Doshi 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3; Sarthak Sudan bt Priyanshu Choudhary 6-3, 6-2; Moksh Puri w.o. Suraj Prabodh; Parv Nage bt Akshat Dhull 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Women: Anjali Rathi bt Mahika Khanna 2-6, 6-4, 6-0; Chevika Reddy bt Samriti Punyani 6-4, 6-4; Riya Sachdeva bt Samaira Malik 6-2, 6-0; Sahira Singh bt Ayushi Singh 7-5, 6-1.

Swaminathan, Bagri make main draw of Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ship

Vinay Swaminathan and Anurag Bagri won their respective third-round matches in senior snooker to qualify for the main draw of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships.

Swaminathan potted steadily defeated Railways’ Aditya Agrawal 4-0 (67-31, 47-16, 60-53, and 45-7), while Bagri got the better of Mahabaleshwar’s Pankaj Kadam 4-0 (65-15, 58-41, 53-42, and 56-44).

In the second round, Gujarat’s Parth Shah played well to defeat Mumbai’s Nikhil Bhansali 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-65, 32-53, and 62-11).

Andhra Pradesh’s Sagar Jain beat Rajasthan’s Rajat Manker 4-1 (66-31, 78-23, 73-7, 38-42, and 64-9) to progress to the third round.

RESULTS Round 3: Vinay Swaminathan bt Aditya Agrawal 4-0 (67-31, 47-16, 60-53, 45-7); Anurag Bagri bt Pankaj Kadam 4-0 (65-15, 58-41, 53-42, 56-44). Round 2: Devendra Joshi (BPCL) bt Ishan Nagar (MAH) 4-1 (52-59, 67-7, 60-1, 65-17, 54-40); Parth Shah (GUJ) bt Nikhil Bhansali (MAH) 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-65, 32-53, 62-11); Sagar Jain (AP) bt Rajat Manker (RAJ) 4-1 (66-31, 78-23, 73-7, 38-42, 64-9).

Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School beats Sri Lanka School FA in U17 Subroto Cup Girls

Kimranvir (2) and Gurleen helped Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School, Mahilpur, to a 3-2 victory over Sri Lanka School Football Association in a group-A league match of the 63rd Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament at the GD Goenka World School ground on Wednesday.

Rumesha and Kalsika scored a goal each for the Sri Lankan team.

The results (league): Group-A: Betkuchi HS, Guwahati, bt Coast Guard Public School, Nani Daman, 21-1; Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School, Mahilpur, bt Sri Lanka School Football Association 3-2. Group-B: Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protishtan bt The King’s School, Goa, 3-0; Government SSS, Sombaria, Sikkim, bt Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, 27-0. Group-C: The Prompat Sabal Leikai HS, Imphal, bt SRV Government Model HSS, Ernakulam, 2-0; Infocus Inida Public School, Balisha Bira North, West Bengal, bt Army Public School, Patiala, 12-0. Group-D: JNV East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, bt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu, 1-0; Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar, bt GSSS, Kotala, Samrala, Ludhiana, 2-0. Group-E: Mother International School, Ranchi, bt Faith HSS, Himatnagar, 3-0; Modern School, Barakhamba Road, bt Government SS, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh 3-1. Group-F: RKS Girls HS, Siwan, Tripura, bt Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nainital, 7-0; Springfield HSS, Aizawl, bt RKS Girls HS, Siwan, 13-0. Group-G: Home Mission School NCC, Aizawl, bt Sainik School, Sambalpur, 18-1; Government HS, Kohima, bt Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Road, Dellhi, 2-0. Group-H: GSSS, Alakhpura, bt Vidya Gyan School, Bulandshahr, 13-0; Nandajhar AT HS, West Bengal, bt Shashkiya HSS, Kanya Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, 1-0.

