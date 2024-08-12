MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics review: A local champion, perfect days, viral moment and drama as surfing delivers in Tahiti

International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre declared that the decision to run in Tahiti had proved the sport’s worth to the Olympics.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 19:33 IST , TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Image of bronze medallist Gabriel Medina became an instant iconic Olympic moment.
Image of bronze medallist Gabriel Medina became an instant iconic Olympic moment. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Image of bronze medallist Gabriel Medina became an instant iconic Olympic moment. | Photo Credit: AFP

A local champion, days of perfect surf, a viral moment and plenty of high sporting drama - the decision by Paris 2024 to hold the Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti delivered in spades from the charming lagoon-side village of Teahupo’o.

Kauli Vaast, who lives minutes from the dangerous reef break, surfed a near perfect final to claim the gold medal for France and Polynesia, while Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title.

“I can’t believe it right now but I just made history - for me, for all Tahitians, for Polynesia and France,” Vaast said, as a conch shell blew and one of the village roosters - a symbol of France - ran around the presentation area.

Also read | Parisian theatre, visual spectacle, and Hollywood end Summer Games

“I’m proud to say that surfing is born in Polynesia, so it means a lot for me.” The event started strongly, running on the first three days of the 10-day waiting period, with Monday’s men’s round three held in some of the most perfect and ferocious surf ever seen in competition. One image of bronze medallist Gabriel Medina became an instant iconic Olympic moment.

As the Brazilian exited a giant barrel, garnering a near 9.9 out of 10 for the highest score in Olympic history, a photo caught him seemingly levitating a metre above the water, tethered to his board in a similar position, arm extended and finger pointing to the sky. There were tears aplenty on Thursday as local hero Vahine Fierro and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Carissa Moore were knocked out, with the American champion saying she could not imagine a better place to call time on her storied career.

International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre declared that the decision to run in Tahiti had proved the sport’s worth to the Olympics.

“I think the reality far exceeded our expectations, even our most optimistic expectations,” Aguerre said as he headed to a night of Tahitian dancing and celebrations.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics review: A local champion, perfect days, viral moment and drama as surfing delivers in Tahiti
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics review: Chaos of kayak cross shows path to Games paddling future
    Reuters
  3. From Arjun Babuta to Lakshya Sen, list of Indians who narrowly missed out on medals in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 cycling review: Dutch master Harrie grabs the spotlight and paints the velodrome orange
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement at 30 after diving silver
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics review: A local champion, perfect days, viral moment and drama as surfing delivers in Tahiti
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics review: Chaos of kayak cross shows path to Games paddling future
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 cycling review: Dutch master Harrie grabs the spotlight and paints the velodrome orange
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement at 30 after diving silver
    Reuters
  5. From Arjun Babuta to Lakshya Sen, list of Indians who narrowly missed out on medals in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics review: A local champion, perfect days, viral moment and drama as surfing delivers in Tahiti
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics review: Chaos of kayak cross shows path to Games paddling future
    Reuters
  3. From Arjun Babuta to Lakshya Sen, list of Indians who narrowly missed out on medals in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 cycling review: Dutch master Harrie grabs the spotlight and paints the velodrome orange
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement at 30 after diving silver
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment