Paris 2024 Olympics review: A local champion, perfect days, viral moment and drama as surfing delivers in Tahiti

A local champion, days of perfect surf, a viral moment and plenty of high sporting drama - the decision by Paris 2024 to hold the Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti delivered in spades from the charming lagoon-side village of Teahupo’o.

Kauli Vaast, who lives minutes from the dangerous reef break, surfed a near perfect final to claim the gold medal for France and Polynesia, while Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title.

“I can’t believe it right now but I just made history - for me, for all Tahitians, for Polynesia and France,” Vaast said, as a conch shell blew and one of the village roosters - a symbol of France - ran around the presentation area.

Also read | Parisian theatre, visual spectacle, and Hollywood end Summer Games

“I’m proud to say that surfing is born in Polynesia, so it means a lot for me.” The event started strongly, running on the first three days of the 10-day waiting period, with Monday’s men’s round three held in some of the most perfect and ferocious surf ever seen in competition. One image of bronze medallist Gabriel Medina became an instant iconic Olympic moment.

As the Brazilian exited a giant barrel, garnering a near 9.9 out of 10 for the highest score in Olympic history, a photo caught him seemingly levitating a metre above the water, tethered to his board in a similar position, arm extended and finger pointing to the sky. There were tears aplenty on Thursday as local hero Vahine Fierro and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Carissa Moore were knocked out, with the American champion saying she could not imagine a better place to call time on her storied career.

International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre declared that the decision to run in Tahiti had proved the sport’s worth to the Olympics.

“I think the reality far exceeded our expectations, even our most optimistic expectations,” Aguerre said as he headed to a night of Tahitian dancing and celebrations.