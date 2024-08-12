Top heart-warming moments from the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics saw 10,500 athletes come together for an incredible talent showcase. But as the games wrapped up, it wasn’t just the performances that stuck with the spectators — it was the stories behind them.

Athletes might seem superhumans to the fans, but they’re just as human as the rest of us. There were quite a few emotional moments in the capital, both heart-warming and heart-breaking. Let’s take a look at the most touching stories that played out in the city of love.

The reluctant medal bite

China’s Zhou Yaqin won the artistic gymnastics silver medal in the women’s balance beam event on her Olympic debut. She had Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito alongside her on the podium.

China’s Zhou Yaqin with Italy’s Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito after the gymnastics women’s balance beam podium ceremony. | Photo Credit: olympics.com

In an unfeigned moment captured in a video, Yaquin can be seen looking at her Italian podium-mates biting their medals and then trying to replicate the act. The teenager won the internet through this innocent act.

Partners across disciplines?

China’s Huang Ya Qiong secured a gold medal in the badminton mixed team event with her partner Zheng Siwei. However, her real-life partner had other plans to make the night even more memorable.

Liu Yuchen of China proposes to teammate Ya Qiong Huang of China after she won the gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ace Chinese shuttler Liu Yu Chen got down on his knee and proposed to Huang after her victory in front of the adoring crowd. “I said yes. Thanks for making my day,” she posted this special moment on her Instagram handle.

Mission accomplished

Competing in her home country, France’s Alice Finot had decided before the Olympics that if she ran under nine minutes in the 3000-meter steeplechase, she would ask her partner’s hand.

Alice Finot of Team France applauds fans and family after competing in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

She ranked fourth, unable to attain the podium finish but she managed to complete the personal goal. Finishing in 8:58.67, she ran towards the bleachers and proposed to her partner who was seated in the audience.

A new benchmark for determination

Azerbaijani archer Yaylagul Ramazanova showed everyone her determination by participating in the 1/32 elimination round against China’s An Qixuan while being six months pregnant.

Yaylagul Ramazanova of Azerbaijan in action in the archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd at the Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After a tight round, there was a 5-5 tie between the two archers. Each of the two engaged in a single-arrow shoot-off to determine the winner. She scored a perfect 10 in that shoot-off. Later on, she revealed, “Felt baby kick before the final arrow, scored a ten.”

A touching tribute

He Bingjiao secured a silver medal in the badminton women’s singles event. Having the prize wrapped around her neck, she was seen showcasing Spain’s flag pin. One might wonder why she did that when she originates from China.

China’s silver medallist He Bing Jiao reacts with her medal on the podium at the women’s singles badminton medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena. | Photo Credit: AFP

The reasoning comes from her semifinal against Spain’s Carolina Marin. The Spanish shuttler was leading that game 21-14, 10-6 and was on the verge of qualifying for the final until she had to withdraw due to an ACL injury.

That withdrawal meant He would reach the finals. This gesture of hers at the podium ceremony surely won the internet.

The magic of a tournament win

Katarina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, the Czech gold-medallist duo in tennis mixed doubles took the internet by storm after their win. The game-partners had announced their relationship split before the tournament began but decided to continue playing in the tournament. After a three-set win over Zhinzhen Zhang and Winyu Wang, the couple hugged it out and shared a kiss.

Gold medalists Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac of Team Czechia pose for a photo on the podium during the Tennis Mixed Doubles medal ceremony on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After the win, the athletes laughed it off when asked about their relationship status and said it was a ‘top secret.’

A heartening end to a magical feat

Giving life to Taylor Swift’s lyrics, ‘Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.’ in the song ‘The Alchemy’, the Swedish-American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis ran straight to his girlfriend after winning the gold medal.

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates with the crowd after setting a new world record in the men’s pole vault to win the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Duplantis, after breaking his world record for the ninth time, went on a rapid run across the field and onto the stands where she was seated. Truly, a heartwarming moment.

Nothing unites like sport

Podium selfies are not uncommon but they become unique when measured under various geopolitical factors.

Photos of North and South Korean table tennis players posing for a selfie after winning medals piqued global interest. Despite previous efforts to unify in international sports, tensions have recently resurfaced between the two nations, which have remained technically at war since 1953.

South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon, right, takes a selfie with North Korea athletes and his teammate Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, | Photo Credit: AP

However, there was also a controversy when organizers mistakenly introduced South Korean athletes as North Korean, leading to an apology. The internet users could not help but say that ‘sport truly unites people’ despite the geo-political differences.