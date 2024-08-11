MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 11: Odisha to meet Punjab in Hockey India Academy C’ship women’s final

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 11.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 17:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image:
Representative Image: | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Representative Image: | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/ The Hindu

HOCKEY

Hockey India Academy C’ship: Odisha Naval Tata HPC to meet Round Glass Punjab in women’s final

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre will meet Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the women’s final of the Hockey India Junior Academy Championship.

Odisha Naval Tata came up with a resounding 7-0 victory over Salute Hockey Academy in the first semifinal, courtesy a Sheetal Yadav hat-trick.

In the subsequent second semifinal, Roundglass Punjab thumped Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy 10-1, with Ribka netting four goals.

In the men’s pool clashes, Odisha Naval Tata drubbed Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 12-0 as Pritam Ekka and Sanjit Tirkey were the stars, with each scoring hat-tricks.

The following contest saw Ghumanhera Risers defeat Republican Sports Club 2-1, courtesy of goals from Akshay Kumar and Pryash.

The third game witnessed Namdhari XI hammering Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 11-0, with Navraj Singh having five goals to his name.

The day’s final fixture had Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta nailing Cheema Hockey Academy 12-1, thanks to five goals from Gourav Bawa.

- PTI

Related Topics

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE Updates, August 11, Day 16: China leads with 40 gold; India placed 71st 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict impending; August 11 last day to submit documents
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; China leads Medal Tally with 40 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 11: Odisha to meet Punjab in Hockey India Academy C’ship women’s final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Making excuses is where India will win gold medals every single time
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 11: Odisha to meet Punjab in Hockey India Academy C’ship women’s final
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night Tybura vs Spivac 2: Preview, fight cards, streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess: Ajeet Kumar Verma set to become AICF’s new head of operations
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Bopanna-Ebden lose in Canada Open pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE Updates, August 11, Day 16: China leads with 40 gold; India placed 71st 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict impending; August 11 last day to submit documents
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; China leads Medal Tally with 40 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 11: Odisha to meet Punjab in Hockey India Academy C’ship women’s final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Making excuses is where India will win gold medals every single time
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment