Indian sports wrap, August 11: Odisha to meet Punjab in Hockey India Academy C’ship women’s final

HOCKEY
Hockey India Academy C’ship: Odisha Naval Tata HPC to meet Round Glass Punjab in women’s final
Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre will meet Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the women’s final of the Hockey India Junior Academy Championship.
Odisha Naval Tata came up with a resounding 7-0 victory over Salute Hockey Academy in the first semifinal, courtesy a Sheetal Yadav hat-trick.
In the subsequent second semifinal, Roundglass Punjab thumped Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy 10-1, with Ribka netting four goals.
In the men’s pool clashes, Odisha Naval Tata drubbed Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 12-0 as Pritam Ekka and Sanjit Tirkey were the stars, with each scoring hat-tricks.
The following contest saw Ghumanhera Risers defeat Republican Sports Club 2-1, courtesy of goals from Akshay Kumar and Pryash.
The third game witnessed Namdhari XI hammering Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 11-0, with Navraj Singh having five goals to his name.
The day’s final fixture had Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta nailing Cheema Hockey Academy 12-1, thanks to five goals from Gourav Bawa.
- PTI
