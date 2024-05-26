MagazineBuy Print

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team loses 3-0 to Argentina, stays winless in European leg

In the women’s standings, India is seventh with eight points in 12 games while Argentina is second with 26 points.

Published : May 26, 2024 17:20 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Salima Tete, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Salima Tete, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian women’s hockey team stayed winless in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season as it went down 3-0 to Argentina in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday.

The women’s team, then led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, failed to qualify for Paris Olympics after finishing fourth in the qualifiers in Ranchi in January and a month later, head coach Janneke Schopman resigned from her post.

Harendra Singh is on his first assignment as the new head coach and this was a fourth straight loss for the women’s team, now playing under the captaincy of Salima Tete.

READ | Belgium does the double over Indian men, wins 3-1 on penalties

India had lost 5-0 to the same opponent on May 22 before 2-0 and 2-1 defeats against Belgium on May 23 and May 25, respectively.

In the women’s standings, India is seventh with eight points in 12 games while Argentina is second with 26 points.

India next faces Germany in London on Saturday.

SCORE
Argentina 3 (Celina di Santo 1, Maria Campoy 39, Maria Granatto 47) bt India 0

