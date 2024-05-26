Injured Jason Holder replaced by Obed McCoy in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

The West Indies on Sunday named Obed McCoy as Jason Holder’s replacement for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with the latter being ruled out due to an injury that he sustained while playing the County Championship.

Without providing specific details of the injuries to Holder, the Cricket West Indies said in a release that the player will require a recovery period and the team’s medical staff will provide all support “to ensure his swift and complete recovery”.

“Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon,” lead selector and former player Desmond Haynes was quoted as saying in the CWI release.

“While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason’s calibre, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage,” he added.

Additionally, the CWI also named five reserve players — Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Matthew Forde, Andre Fletcher and Hayden Walsh — for the tournament starting on June 2.

“Our reserve players are all A-class talents who have proven their abilities in various formats of the game, but certainly T20. Each one of them is fully capable of slotting into the team seamlessly should the situation arise,” said head coach Daren Sammy.

The T20 showpiece will be co-hosted by the Caribbean nations and the USA.