MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

First batch of Indian players depart for US ahead of T20 World Cup

Apart from Rohit, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour, and a few other players left Mumbai airport.

Published : May 25, 2024 23:36 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid with players Rohit Sharma (captain) and Ravindra Jadeja before leaving for New York to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024, at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid with players Rohit Sharma (captain) and Ravindra Jadeja before leaving for New York to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024, at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid with players Rohit Sharma (captain) and Ravindra Jadeja before leaving for New York to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024, at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first batch of Indian cricketers, including skipper Rohit Sharma, on Saturday departed for the United States ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning on June 2.

Apart from Rohit, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour, and a few other players left Mumbai airport.

Other players in the travelling contingent include Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel among others.

Few players, including star batter Virat Kohli, who is part of the IPL teams which reached the playoffs, are yet to leave for the T20 showpiece.

ALSO READ: ENG vs PAK 2nd T20- Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan

While Rajasthan Royals had beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator on Wednesday, it suffered a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday night.

SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Thus, players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal have not joined the team yet.

The T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies from June 2 to June 29.

The Indian cricket team will begin its campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India will face Pakistan on June 9, followed by matches against co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) in their Group A matches.

India won the inaugural edition way back in 2007 in South Africa.

Related Topics

India /

T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona beats Lyon 2-0 to win UEFA Women’s Champions League
    Reuters
  2. Geneva Open 2024: Ruud downed Machac to win title, heads to Paris on a high
    AFP
  3. First batch of Indian players depart for US ahead of T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Ten Hag unclear on future despite Man United FA Cup win
    AFP
  5. Pichichi Trophy 2023-24: Girona’s Dovbyk set to finish as LaLiga top scorer over Sorloth
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. First batch of Indian players depart for US ahead of T20 World Cup
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: 10 Players to watch out for in USA & West Indies
    Mayank
  3. India at T20 World Cup: Cautious optimism or naked aggression?
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam named captain, Rauf returns, Hasan Ali dropped
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: England hires Manchester City psychologist for men’s campaign
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona beats Lyon 2-0 to win UEFA Women’s Champions League
    Reuters
  2. Geneva Open 2024: Ruud downed Machac to win title, heads to Paris on a high
    AFP
  3. First batch of Indian players depart for US ahead of T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Ten Hag unclear on future despite Man United FA Cup win
    AFP
  5. Pichichi Trophy 2023-24: Girona’s Dovbyk set to finish as LaLiga top scorer over Sorloth
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment