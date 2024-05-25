ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20 international on Saturday on the back of skipper Jos Buttler’s blistering knock of 84 at Edgbaston.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field, but Buttler took advantage of a good batting wicket and smashed 84 runs off 51 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

The 33-year-old opener brought up his fifty with his trademark premeditated scoop, directing an attempted yorker from fast bowler Haris Rauf over fine leg.

Buttler was supported by Will Jacks (37) and Jonny Bairstow (21), but the middle order collapsed before Jofra Archer walked to the crease in the final over and smashed Mohammad Amir for a four and a six as England posted a total of 183-7.

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan for a duck in the first over when Moeen Ali had him caught, and his opening partner Saim Ayub holed out in the deep to leave the tourists reeling at 14-2.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored freely to stitch together a 53-run standoff of 28 balls, but Moeen struck again to dismiss Azam lbw. Zaman fell for a well-made 45 off 21 balls to leave Pakistan at 100-6.

Iftikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22) provided resistance, but the target proved to be out of reach for Pakistan’s tail as it was dismissed for 160.

England’s Archer (2-28) got his first wickets after 14 months on the sidelines due to an elbow injury when he had both Azam Khan and Wasim caught in the covers.

The first match of the four-game series was washed out without a ball bowled. The next two games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday before England travel to the United States and West Indies to defend their T20 World Cup title.