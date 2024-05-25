MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan

The first match of the four-game series was washed out without a ball bowled. The next two games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday before England travel to the United States and West Indies to defend its T20 World Cup title. 

Published : May 25, 2024 22:53 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Jos Buttler shakes hands with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan after the match.
England’s Jos Buttler shakes hands with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttler shakes hands with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20 international on Saturday on the back of skipper Jos Buttler’s blistering knock of 84 at Edgbaston.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field, but Buttler took advantage of a good batting wicket and smashed 84 runs off 51 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

The 33-year-old opener brought up his fifty with his trademark premeditated scoop, directing an attempted yorker from fast bowler Haris Rauf over fine leg.

Buttler was supported by Will Jacks (37) and Jonny Bairstow (21), but the middle order collapsed before Jofra Archer walked to the crease in the final over and smashed Mohammad Amir for a four and a six as England posted a total of 183-7.

ALSO READ: ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam crosses Rohit Sharma for most runs in T20Is

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan for a duck in the first over when Moeen Ali had him caught, and his opening partner Saim Ayub holed out in the deep to leave the tourists reeling at 14-2.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored freely to stitch together a 53-run standoff of 28 balls, but Moeen struck again to dismiss Azam lbw. Zaman fell for a well-made 45 off 21 balls to leave Pakistan at 100-6.

Iftikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22) provided resistance, but the target proved to be out of reach for Pakistan’s tail as it was dismissed for 160.

England’s Archer (2-28) got his first wickets after 14 months on the sidelines due to an elbow injury when he had both Azam Khan and Wasim caught in the covers.

The first match of the four-game series was washed out without a ball bowled. The next two games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday before England travel to the United States and West Indies to defend their T20 World Cup title. 

Related Topics

England /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Tanzid, Soumya almost win the match for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam crosses Rohit Sharma for most runs in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Tanzid, Soumya almost win the match for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Pakistan highlights score, 2nd T20I: ENG v PAK, England wins by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. BCCI secretary Jay Shah dispels reports of approaching Australian coaches for India head coach vacancy
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Tanzid, Soumya almost win the match for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment