ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam crosses Rohit Sharma for most runs in T20Is

Babar Azam surpassed Rohit Sharma for most runs in T20I during the second match between England and Pakistan in Birmingham on Saturday.
The Pakistan captain scored 32 runs off 26 deliveries to take his T20I runs tally to 3,987. He took 111 innings to cross the tally. Rohit has 3,974 runs to his name in the format.
Azam is now second in the overall list, behind only Virat Kohli who is 50 runs ahead.
MORE TO FOLLOW
