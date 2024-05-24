MagazineBuy Print

USA stuns Bangladesh again to clinch T20 series before home World Cup

Proving Tuesday’s five-wicket win was no fluke, the U.S. side led by Monank Patel posted 144-6 and returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 138 to prevail by six runs at the Prairie View in Houston.

Published : May 24, 2024 10:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: USA Captain Monak Patel scored 42 to set up the win against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I.
FILE PHOTO: USA Captain Monak Patel scored 42 to set up the win against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I. | Photo Credit: USA Cricket
FILE PHOTO: USA Captain Monak Patel scored 42 to set up the win against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I. | Photo Credit: USA Cricket

The United States pulled off a second successive shock win against Bangladesh on Thursday to clinch the three-match T20 series with a game to spare in a timely boost ahead of its home World Cup next month.

Proving Tuesday’s five-wicket win was no fluke, the U.S. side led by Monank Patel posted 144-6 and returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 138 to prevail by six runs at the Prairie View in Houston.

Patel (42) and Steven Taylor (31) gave the host a strong start, and Aaron Jones contributed 35 to help it to a competitive total.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) and Shakib Al Hasan (30) kept Bangladesh in the chase but the rest of its batting lineup caved in with three balls left in its innings.

ALSO READ: King leads West Indies to 28-run win over South Africa

For the host, Ali Khan picked up three wickets in the death overs to tilt the game in its favour.

“I think the way our bowlers bowled in the powerplay and especially in the last five overs, we used the conditions really well, and they got the wickets at the right time,” Patel said afterwards.

“I think if we win (on Saturday) and get the confidence leading to the World Cup, it will definitely help us.”

While a 3-0 series sweep would be a major boost for the U.S. ahead of the June 1-29 World Cup it co-host with West Indies, test-playing Bangladesh will be introspective after back-to-back losses against a tier-two team.

“I think it’s very disappointing for us,” touring captain Shanto said.

“We lost wickets in almost every over in the middle. That is the main point I think we lost the match. I hope we can play some good cricket in the next match.

“I think it’s not the problem with the skill. We should change our mentality and mindset.”

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

USA /

Najmul Hossain Shanto /

Shakib Al Hasan /

Ali Khan /

T20 World Cup 2024

