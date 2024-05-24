MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?

SRH vs RR: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Published : May 24, 2024 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

Here is all you need to know before the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be played on May 24, 2024.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match take place?

The toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match on May 24?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match online?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

