Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.
After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
SRH
RR
SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL PLAYOFF
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|18
|688
|45.86
|139.55
|102*
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|10
|354
|35.40
|155.94
|124
|Ajinkya Rahane (RR)
|11
|347
|34.70
|108.09
|70
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneswar Kumar (SRH)
|13
|15
|8.43
|28.40
|4/14
|James Faulkner (RR)
|7
|12
|6.72
|14.00
|5/16
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|4
|11
|8.12
|11.81
|4/17
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
- SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
- SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?
- FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
- Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE