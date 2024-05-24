SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 19 SRH won: 10 RR: 9 Tied: 0 Last result: SRH won by one run (Hyderabad, 2024)

WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS SRH Played: 12 Won: 5 Lost: 7 RR Played: 10 Won: 5 Lost: 5

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL PLAYOFF Matches played: 1 RR won: 1 Last result: RR won by four wickets (2013)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Sanju Samson (RR) 18 688 45.86 139.55 102* Jos Buttler (RR) 10 354 35.40 155.94 124 Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 11 347 34.70 108.09 70

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES