SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Get all the head-to-head stats, key records and numbers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match in Chennai on Friday.

Published : May 24, 2024 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson is the leading scorer in RR vs SRH matches in IPL.
Sanju Samson is the leading scorer in RR vs SRH matches in IPL. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 19
SRH won: 10 RR: 9
Tied: 0
Last result: SRH won by one run (Hyderabad, 2024)
WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
SRH
Played: 12
Won: 5
Lost: 7
RR
Played: 10
Won: 5
Lost: 5
SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL PLAYOFF
Matches played: 1
RR won: 1
Last result: RR won by four wickets (2013)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Sanju Samson (RR) 18 688 45.86 139.55 102*
Jos Buttler (RR) 10 354 35.40 155.94 124
Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 11 347 34.70 108.09 70

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Bhuvneswar Kumar (SRH) 13 15 8.43 28.40 4/14
James Faulkner (RR) 7 12 6.72 14.00 5/16
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 11 8.12 11.81 4/17

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

