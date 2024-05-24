MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian compound mixed team enters final

The Indian compound mixed team, who are No. 2 in world rankings, dropped just two points from 16 arrows to eliminate the host country’s duo of Han Seungyeon and Yang Jaewon 158-157 in a tight semi-final.

Published : May 24, 2024 09:18 IST , Yecheon - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Priyansh of India competes during the Men’s compound finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1 in Shanghai, China.
FILE PHOTO: Priyansh of India competes during the Men’s compound finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1 in Shanghai, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Priyansh of India competes during the Men’s compound finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1 in Shanghai, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priyansh entered the compound mixed team final to confirm India’s second medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here on Friday.

Compound women’s team of Jyothi, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami have assured India’s first medal by making the final on Wednesday.

Young compound archer Prathamesh Fuge is also eyeing a medal by advancing to the semifinal in the individual category.

The Indian compound mixed team, who are No. 2 in world rankings, dropped just two points from 16 arrows to eliminate the host country’s duo of Han Seungyeon and Yang Jaewon 158-157 in a tight semi-final.

Jyothi and Priyansh will face USA’s Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan in a clash of the top-two world ranked nations in the gold medal match on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded duo earlier ousted Vietnam 159-152 in the first round of 16, missing the target only once from 16 arrows.

India then thwarted some strong resistance from formidable Mexico, seeded fifth, to win 156-155 in an intense quarterfinal.

ALSO READ: Compound women’s team in final, men miss bronze medal

The recurve mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai, who have more than 34 years of combined international experience in between them, will return empty-handed after going down in the quarters.

Having qualified as second seed, the pair lost to 10th seeded Spain 2-6 (33-37, 36-38, 39-34, 34-36) following a miserable start.

They shot in the red-ring twice (7 and 8) to drop seven points in the first set and went on to lose the second set too.

From 0-4 down, they won the third but they continued their inconsistent run as the Spaniards sealed it in the fourth set.

The recurve archers are already out of medal contention in team events and will hope to salvage some pride in the individual rounds getting underway later in the afternoon.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jyothi Surekha Vennam /

Parneet Kaur /

Aditi Swami /

Tarundeep Rai /

Deepika Kumari /

Archery World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian compound mixed team enters final
    PTI
  2. Swimming: Australia breaststroker Hodges retires with ‘hips of 60-year-old’
    Reuters
  3. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu battles past top seed Han Yue to move into semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams for 2025 seat - reports
    Reuters
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian compound mixed team enters final
    PTI
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Compound women’s team in final, men miss bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Archery World Cup: Jyothi fourth in rankings, takes India to second spot in qualifying round
    PTI
  4. Archer Deepika Kumari to train in Korea ahead of Olympics Qualifier
    PTI
  5. India on course for maiden Olympic medal in archery, says Kim Hyung Tak
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian compound mixed team enters final
    PTI
  2. Swimming: Australia breaststroker Hodges retires with ‘hips of 60-year-old’
    Reuters
  3. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu battles past top seed Han Yue to move into semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams for 2025 seat - reports
    Reuters
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment