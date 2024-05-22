MagazineBuy Print

Archery World Cup Stage 2: Compound women’s team in final, men miss bronze medal

The women’s trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, who clinched the gold in Shanghai Stage 1 leg last month, ousted world no. 4 USA 233-229 in the semi-final.

Published : May 22, 2024 10:11 IST , Yecheon - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Vennam of India during the Women’s compound finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1 on April 27, 2024 in Shanghai, China.
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Vennam of India during the Women’s compound finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1 on April 27, 2024 in Shanghai, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Vennam of India during the Women’s compound finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 1 on April 27, 2024 in Shanghai, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World Number One Indian women’s compound archery team stormed into the final to remain in the hunt for successive World Cup gold medals here on Wednesday.

The World No. 1 men’s compound team, however, failed to live up to expectation and continued their below-par show to miss out on a bronze medal at the World Cup Stage 2.

The women’s trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, who clinched the gold in Shanghai Stage 1 leg last month, ousted world no. 4 USA 233-229 in the semi-final.

They will take on world no. 7 Turkey in the women’s compound team gold medal clash here on Saturday.

Turkey pipped top-seed and local favourites South Korea 234-233 in the other semi-final.

ALSO READ: Archer Deepika Kumari to train in Korea ahead of Olympics Qualifier

It was an overall easy sailing for the Indian women’s team, who got a bye into the quarters after finishing second in the qualifying round. They eliminated Italy 236-234 in the last-eight.

The men’s team of Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge and veteran Abhishek Verma, who had slipped to fourth in the qualifying round on Tuesday, lost to lowly-ranked Australia 133-133 (10-10*) in a shoot-off.

The Aussies, who are world ranked 21st, took the Indian trio by surprise starting with a 59, dropping just one point.

The Aussies team of Bailey Wildman, Brandon Hawes and Jonathon Milne continued their fine run and overcame a one-point deficit after second round, to make it 233-all after the regulation four ended.

The two teams were 30-all in the ensuing shoot-off but the Aussies edged out the inconsistent Indians by shooting two Xs (arrows closer to centre) to secure the bronze medal.

Having started their campaign with an easy 235-212 win over lowly-ranked Vietnam, India overcame tough competition from Denmark and top seed USA, winning both the matches in shoot-off.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Parneet Kaur

Aditi Swami

Abhishek Verma

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
