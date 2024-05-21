MagazineBuy Print

Archery World Cup: Jyothi fourth in rankings, takes India to second spot in qualifying round

Fresh from winning a hat-trick of gold medals last month, Jyothi missed the top-three spot in the rankings by just three points, finishing behind South Korea’s Oh Yoohyun.

Published : May 21, 2024 16:44 IST , Yecheon - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Surekha Vennam finsihed fourth place in the qualifying rankings of the Archery World Cup Stage 2.
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Surekha Vennam finsihed fourth place in the qualifying rankings of the Archery World Cup Stage 2. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Surekha Vennam finsihed fourth place in the qualifying rankings of the Archery World Cup Stage 2. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s fourth place finish lifted compound women’s team to second spot in the qualifying rankings of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 that got underway here on Tuesday.

Fresh from winning a hat-trick of gold medals at the season-opening Shanghai leg of the World Cup last month, Jyothi missed the top-three spot in the rankings by just three points, finishing behind South Korea’s Oh Yoohyun, who shot 707.

Han Seungyeon took the pole position at 711, followed by Luxembourg’s Mariya Shkolna one point adrift.

The Indian women’s team will get a bye into the quarters where they will face seventh seeded Italy.

At eighth and 15th places respectively, Parneet Kaur (704) and world champion Aditi Swami (702) were the next best Indians. Team India grabbed the second seed behind South Korea.

ALSO READ | Archer Deepika Kumari to train in Korea ahead of Olympics Qualifier

A forgettable outing for the men’s team

It was a forgettable outing for the compound men archers and Priyansh at 16th place in the leaderboard was the best among the Indians.

Prathamesh Fuge and multiple World Cup gold medalist Abhishek Verma, who seemed to have past his prime, were the next best Indians finishing lowly at 20th and 24th places.

It impacted the team ranking as they slipped to fourth place. Priyansh and Jyothi combined to get a fourth spot in the mixed team ranking as well.

The qualifiers for the recurve archers will begin on Wednesday.

Indian men’s recurve team are coming back after upsetting South Korea for the first time in a World Cup final in the Shanghai leg in April.

India topped the medal standings at the Stage 1 World Cup with five gold medals, two silver and one bronze, pushing South Korea to second spot (two gold, three silver and two bronze medals).

