Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years

Ilicic, who has scored 16 goals in 79 appearances for Slovenia, last played for his country in November 2021 and since then has left Serie A side Atalanta to return to Slovenian club Maribor.

Published : May 21, 2024 21:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Josip Ilicic called up for Euro 2024 provisional Slovenia squad after two years. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Slovenia forward Josip Ilicic was a surprise inclusion when Matjaz Kek named his provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday, with the 36-year-old returning to international duty for the first time in more than two years.

Ilicic, who has scored 16 goals in 79 appearances for Slovenia, last played for his country in November 2021 and since then has left Serie A side Atalanta to return to Slovenian club Maribor, having suffered with mental health issues.

His performance this season, scoring eight league goals in helping Maribor finish second in the standings, has earned him a chance to finally play at a major tournament.

ALSO READ | England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson

Kek named a 30-man squad, so will need to cut four players before naming his official list. Slovenia has two friendly matches with Armenia and Bulgaria before heading to Germany where they face Denmark, Serbia and England in Group C.

ALSO READ | Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, Slovenia’s top scorer in qualification with five goals, is also in the squad along with 31-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic, Matevz Vidovsek
Defenders: Jure Balkovec, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, David Brekalo, Vanja Drkusic, Erik Janza, Zan Karnicnik, Petar Stojanovic, Zan Zaletel
Midfielders: Timi Maks Elsnik, Adam Gnezda-Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Jasmin Kurtic, Sandi Lovric, Benjamin Verbic, Miha Zajc, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj
Forwards: Zan Celar, Josip Ilicic, Jan Mlakar, Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar, Zan Vipotnik, Luka Zahovic 

