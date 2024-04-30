MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dhiraj Bommadevara hopeful of Paris Olympics qualification after clinching maiden World Cup gold

Dhiraj is hopeful of making the cut for the Paris Olympics later this year as two more World Cups, with an Olympics qualifier, are scheduled before the Games.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 13:45 IST , HYDERABAD - 3 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
World Cup gold medallist and archer Dhiraj Bommadevara with his parents B. Shrawan and B. Revathi, who have been pillars of strength to him.
World Cup gold medallist and archer Dhiraj Bommadevara with his parents B. Shrawan and B. Revathi, who have been pillars of strength to him. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

World Cup gold medallist and archer Dhiraj Bommadevara with his parents B. Shrawan and B. Revathi, who have been pillars of strength to him. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As a five-year-old, he was fascinated by archery, listening to the epics of the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

And, now at 23, Dhiraj Bommadevara has every reason to feel proud, having clinched his maiden World Cup gold with Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in the men’s team recurve event at the just-concluded World Cup Stage I in Shanghai.

“It has to be a special moment, being my first World Cup gold, and more so since we beat the Olympics champions South Korea in the final,” said Dhiraj in an exclusive interview with Sportstar on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Archer Deepika Kumari re-inducted into TOPS core group ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

“This gold is the culmination of all the hard work, planning and great team effort. The positivity around the squad, including that of the support, was contagious. There was never a moment when anyone felt bad about anyone else not doing well,” Dhiraj said.

“Since we are all from the Services, the understanding, coordination and the way we kept our communication channels really helped us a lot. Honestly, every time we entered the competition, we just didn’t bother about the opposition, took quick decisions, our focus was on what best we could do and we are glad to pull off such a memorable performance,” the Vijayawada-based archer said.

“The emphasis was not on the end-result but on the process and how best we can keep improving. For, the main target is to make it to the Olympics and win a gold there,” Dhiraj said.

For someone who was a trainee at the Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy in Vijayawada from 2006-18, before joining the Indian Army, Dhiraj is hopeful of making the cut for the Paris Olympics later this year as two more World Cups, with an Olympics qualifier, are scheduled before the Games.

“We have the right kind of exposure to make it, perfect training at the Sonepat National Camp where we have nothing to complain about. It will be a challenge no doubt but we are ready to face any,” he said.

ALSO READ | Tarundeep Rai’s journey from Asian Games snub to World Cup gold

“Yes, we are conscious of not peaking too early before the Paris Olympics. We want to take it step by step for we are aware that we have a very good chance of winning an Olympic medal. We don’t want to stress ourselves too much,” the World Cup gold medallist said.

“We all will prepare according to the needs and aspirations because it is a team effort,” he said. “Thankfully, we have great support from everyone, including Sports Authority of India, Services, Archery Federation, Olympic Gold Quest. We have a great support system to back us and the onus is on us, frankly,” Dhiraj said.

The Junior Commissioned Officer in the Army said he would dedicate the World Cup gold to his parents B. Shrawan and B. Revathi, who quit their teachers’ jobs and have been a great support to him over the years.

“More than me, they have the Olympic gold as the target and go all out in backing me,” said the only proud son.

Some of the high points of Dhiraj’s career have been winning the Asian Games silver, partnering Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke, winning the individual bronze at the 2023 World Cup Stage I, beating Olympic champion Tim Wujin last year in a World Cup.

“There is absolutely no pressure on us and we are all focused as we join the National camp in Sonepat in a couple of days for the next two World Cups. We will give our best for sure and make our dream of Olympic gold come true,” signed off a confident Dhiraj.

Related Topics

Dhiraj Bommadevara /

Tarundeep Rai /

Pravin Jadhav /

Archery World Cup /

Paris Olympics /

Sports Authority of India /

Olympic Gold Quest /

Atanu Das /

Tushar Shelke

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhiraj Bommadevara hopeful of Paris Olympics qualification after clinching maiden World Cup gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Highlights: India wins by 45 runs; Renuka Singh picks three
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Varun Chakravarthy credits Shah Rukh Khan’s advice for his bounce back
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders rubs ‘Salt’ in Delhi Capitals’ wound, registers comfortable seven-wicket win
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Lakers, LeBron eliminated from NBA playoffs after Denver loss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Dhiraj Bommadevara hopeful of Paris Olympics qualification after clinching maiden World Cup gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Archer Deepika Kumari re-inducted into TOPS core group ahead of Paris Olympics 2024
    PTI
  3. Fabulous 40: Tarundeep Rai’s journey from Asian Games snub to World Cup gold
    PTI
  4. Archery World Cup 2024: Indian men’s team upsets Olympic champion Korea to bag historic gold after 14 years
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhiraj Bommadevara hopeful of Paris Olympics qualification after clinching maiden World Cup gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Highlights: India wins by 45 runs; Renuka Singh picks three
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Varun Chakravarthy credits Shah Rukh Khan’s advice for his bounce back
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders rubs ‘Salt’ in Delhi Capitals’ wound, registers comfortable seven-wicket win
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Lakers, LeBron eliminated from NBA playoffs after Denver loss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment