MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fabulous 40: Tarundeep Rai’s journey from Asian Games snub to World Cup gold

The Indian men’s recurve team of Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav downed reigning Olympic champions South Korea without dropping a set to win the World Cup gold for the first time after 14 years.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 20:00 IST ,  Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Forty-year-old Indian archer Tarundeep Rai who won World Cup men’s recurve team gold medal at World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday.
Forty-year-old Indian archer Tarundeep Rai who won World Cup men’s recurve team gold medal at World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Forty-year-old Indian archer Tarundeep Rai who won World Cup men’s recurve team gold medal at World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Going strong at 40, top Indian archer Tarundeep Rai on Sunday revealed that his exclusion from the Asian Games side last year left him “boiling with anger”, but that served as a wake-up call also.

“Mein gusse se fut raha tha (I was boiling with anger) and decided that I will give it one last shot,” the three-time Olympian told PTI from Shanghai after winning a historic World Cup gold on Sunday.

“Some strange qualification rules meant that I was out of the Indian team for the Hangzhou Asian Games despite doing well,” added Rai, the only Indian recurve archer to win an individual silver at the Asian Games (Guangzhou 2010).

The Indian men’s recurve team of Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav downed reigning Olympic champions South Korea without dropping a set to win the World Cup gold for the first time after 14 years.

For the first time, the Indian men’s team defeated archery powerhouse Korea in a World Cup final, a win that may pave the way for their Paris Olympic qualification.

READ | Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals

Rai was also a member of the gold medal-winning team in the 2010 World Cup, which was also held in Shanghai.

To compete at the top level in a precision sport like archery, one has to be at the top of fitness, and the Pune-based Army man knew it was “now or never” for him.

So, he had to implement some drastic lifestyle changes -- adopting a diet comprising 60 per cent fruits and dedicating more time to the gym, alongside his regular shooting training.

“As you know, once you start getting old, the core muscles tend to lose flexibility and strength, becoming less responsive.

“It will be a shame to call me an athlete if I can’t compete at that level. I had to give double the effort of a youngster,” said Rai, who shed 12kg in two months after his Asian Games snub last year.

After missing out on the Asian Games last year, Rai made a comeback at the Asian Championships and won a silver at the Baghdad Asia Cup earlier this year.

Then, he made the cut for India’s team for the World Cup and Olympics from a two-month-long trial.

“I feel amazing right now, like I’m in the best shape ever, and I’ve got this childlike energy that keeps me going,” added Rai, who began his international career at the 2003 World Championships and represented in his first Olympics at Athens in 2004.

In the Indian team, Rai has his 21-year-old Army colleague Dhiraj Bommadevara alongside 27-year-old Pravin Jadhav.

The trio shot splendidly to qualify behind South Korea and then overcame Indonesia, Spain and Italy to set up a title clash with the world champions.

“Honestly, we were not that confident to win over Korea, but we didn’t think about it much,” he said about their winning mantra.

“I also did not tell the boys that we had won our last gold medal here in Shanghai, 14 years back. It would have created undue pressure.

“We just went there to replicate what we have been doing at practice and did not think much. The inclusion of sports psychologists has also helped,” Rai added.

The mindset helped as they created early pressure on the Koreans by shooting three 10s in the first set.

“Scoring a perfect 10 from the start puts pressure on your opponent, whether it’s Korea or any other team, and that’s exactly what happened. We just hope to hold on to this momentum till Paris Olympics,” he signed off.

Related Topics

Dhiraj Bommadevara /

Pravin Jadhav /

Tarundeep Rai /

Asian Games /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings 50/1 (6); Gaikwad, Mitchell at crease vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fabulous 40: Tarundeep Rai’s journey from Asian Games snub to World Cup gold
    PTI
  3. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Destructive Jacks, ever-consistent Kohli script Bengaluru’s thumping nine-wicket win against Gujarat
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: MBSG 1-0 OFC (2-2 agg); Cummings scores to make it level
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 1-3 ARS, Romero scores for Spurs, North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Fabulous 40: Tarundeep Rai’s journey from Asian Games snub to World Cup gold
    PTI
  2. Archery World Cup 2024: Indian men’s team upsets Olympic champion Korea to bag historic gold after 14 years
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Archery World Cup 2024: India bags three gold medals to sweep compound team events
    PTI
  5. Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari beats Korean rival to make semis; archers confirm four medals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings 50/1 (6); Gaikwad, Mitchell at crease vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fabulous 40: Tarundeep Rai’s journey from Asian Games snub to World Cup gold
    PTI
  3. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Destructive Jacks, ever-consistent Kohli script Bengaluru’s thumping nine-wicket win against Gujarat
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: MBSG 1-0 OFC (2-2 agg); Cummings scores to make it level
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 1-3 ARS, Romero scores for Spurs, North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment