Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026

Barcelona’s Spain attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas has signed a contract extension until 2026, the Liga F club announced on Tuesday.

The 2021 and 2022 Ballon D’Or winner, 30, who won the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Spain, is a product of the Barca academy and her contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

“Barcelona and Alexia Putellas have reached an agreement for the player to stay at the club for two more seasons through to 30 June 2026, with the option of a third year,” Barca said in a statement.

READ | Toni Kroos set to retire: Looking back at best moments of Real Madrid and Germany midfielder

Regarded as one of the best players in women’s football, Putellas is Barca’s top scorer with 189 goals in 424 games and the most decorated player in Barca’s history with 29 titles, including two Women’s Champions League crowns.

On Saturday, Putellas will bid for her third European Cup title as Barca face Lyon in the final at Bilbao.