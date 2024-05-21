MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026

Barcelona’s Spain attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas has signed a contract extension until 2026, the Liga F club announced on Tuesday.

Published : May 21, 2024 21:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas extends contract until 2026.
FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas extends contract until 2026. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas extends contract until 2026. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona’s Spain attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas has signed a contract extension until 2026, the Liga F club announced on Tuesday.

The 2021 and 2022 Ballon D’Or winner, 30, who won the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Spain, is a product of the Barca academy and her contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

“Barcelona and Alexia Putellas have reached an agreement for the player to stay at the club for two more seasons through to 30 June 2026, with the option of a third year,” Barca said in a statement.

READ | Toni Kroos set to retire: Looking back at best moments of Real Madrid and Germany midfielder

Regarded as one of the best players in women’s football, Putellas is Barca’s top scorer with 189 goals in 424 games and the most decorated player in Barca’s history with 29 titles, including two Women’s Champions League crowns.

On Saturday, Putellas will bid for her third European Cup title as Barca face Lyon in the final at Bilbao.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Alexia Putellas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 44/0 (3 overs), Target: 160; Narine, Gurbaz give brisk start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026
    Reuters
  3. Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years
    Reuters
  4. EURO 2024 full squads: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad, no Rashford in England provisional side
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026
    Reuters
  2. Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years
    Reuters
  3. Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, German defender who played in four World Cups, dies at 85
    PTI
  4. England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A champion Inter Milan nears deadline for loan repayment to Oaktree
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 44/0 (3 overs), Target: 160; Narine, Gurbaz give brisk start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026
    Reuters
  3. Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years
    Reuters
  4. EURO 2024 full squads: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad, no Rashford in England provisional side
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment