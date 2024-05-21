KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders; Lineups released

- May 21, 2024 19:10The key battles to look forward to
- May 21, 2024 19:07Lineups
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.
Impact Sub options: Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact Sub options: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford
- May 21, 2024 19:00TOSS - SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and opts to bat.
Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bat, looks like a good wicket and expect a high-scoring game. The batting group has been amazing for us and hopefully more of the same tonight. We are playing pretty much the same eleven as the last game.
Shreyas Iyer: I would have loved to bowl. I had a chat with the curator and he said it’s a mixed soil, let’s see how it plays, hoping for a good game. Important that we keep the momentum going and stay in the present. We are going with the same team.
- May 21, 2024 18:56Pitch Report
Matthew Hayden: The pitch looks dry. Will suit bowlers who will use the pace off deliveries. Around the good length, there’s a bit of moisture, but it is hard. The power-hitters will play a major role here, looks like a good batting wicket. Won’t spin much.
- May 21, 2024 18:42Sunile Narine in IPL playoffs
- May 21, 2024 18:15Most wickets in KKR vs SRH matches
- May 21, 2024 18:12Most runs in KKR vs SRH matches
- May 21, 2024 17:45The last time KKR and SRH faced off in a playoffs match
- May 21, 2024 16:45KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
WICKET KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen
BATTERS
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy
BOWLERS
Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy
Team Composition: KKR 5-6 SRH | Credits Left: 6.5
- May 21, 2024 16:26KKR vs SRH in IPL playoffs
Played: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2
Last Result: SRH beat KKR by 14 runs (IPL 2018, Qualifier 2)
- May 21, 2024 15:37KKR vs SRH head-to-head record
Played: 26
Kolkata Knight Riders: 16
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9
Tied: 1
Last Result: KKR beat SRH by four runs (IPL 2024, Eden Gardens)
- May 21, 2024 15:27Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Lineup
Bat 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bowl 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options:Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat.
- May 21, 2024 15:26Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Lineup
Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.
Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips
- May 21, 2024 15:17KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Preview
- May 21, 2024 15:14SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.
