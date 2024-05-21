KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders; Lineups released

TOSS - SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and opts to bat.

Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bat, looks like a good wicket and expect a high-scoring game. The batting group has been amazing for us and hopefully more of the same tonight. We are playing pretty much the same eleven as the last game.

Shreyas Iyer: I would have loved to bowl. I had a chat with the curator and he said it’s a mixed soil, let’s see how it plays, hoping for a good game. Important that we keep the momentum going and stay in the present. We are going with the same team.