MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders; Lineups released

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Catch the live score updates from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated : May 21, 2024 19:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score from IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Catch the live score from IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score from IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • May 21, 2024 19:10
    The key battles to look forward to

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Three key matchups to look forward to between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad first qualifier match is a case of a batter-dominant side taking on a team that backs its bowling unit.

  • May 21, 2024 19:07
    Lineups

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.

    Impact Sub options: Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

    Impact Sub options: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford

  • May 21, 2024 19:00
    TOSS - SRH

    Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and opts to bat.

    Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bat, looks like a good wicket and expect a high-scoring game. The batting group has been amazing for us and hopefully more of the same tonight. We are playing pretty much the same eleven as the last game.

    Shreyas Iyer: I would have loved to bowl. I had a chat with the curator and he said it’s a mixed soil, let’s see how it plays, hoping for a good game. Important that we keep the momentum going and stay in the present. We are going with the same team.

  • May 21, 2024 18:56
    Pitch Report

    Matthew Hayden: The pitch looks dry. Will suit bowlers who will use the pace off deliveries. Around the good length, there’s a bit of moisture, but it is hard. The power-hitters will play a major role here, looks like a good batting wicket. Won’t spin much.

  • May 21, 2024 18:42
    Sunile Narine in IPL playoffs

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets

    As Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1, check out Sunil Narine's stats, records, wickets and runs in IPL playoffs over the year.

  • May 21, 2024 18:15
    Most wickets in KKR vs SRH matches
  • May 21, 2024 18:12
    Most runs in KKR vs SRH matches


  • May 21, 2024 17:57
    KKR in IPL playoffs

    KKR in IPL Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders win/loss record; Stats, most runs, wickets

    IPL 2024: KKR topped the IPL 2024 points table with 20 points to qualify for Qualifier 1 to be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

  • May 21, 2024 17:52
    SRH in IPL playoffs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL playoffs: Win-Loss record, most runs, most wickets, stats

    IPL 2024: Here is the playoffs record for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League over the years.

  • May 21, 2024 17:45
    The last time KKR and SRH faced off in a playoffs match

    KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?

    Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will go head-to-head for a spot in the IPL 2024 final as they take on each other in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

  • May 21, 2024 16:45
    KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Heinrich Klaasen

    BATTERS

    Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy

    BOWLERS

    Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Team Composition: KKR 5-6 SRH | Credits Left: 6.5

  • May 21, 2024 16:26
    KKR vs SRH in IPL playoffs

    Played: 3

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 1

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2

    Last Result: SRH beat KKR by 14 runs (IPL 2018, Qualifier 2)

  • May 21, 2024 15:37
    KKR vs SRH head-to-head record

    Played: 26

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

    Tied: 1

    Last Result: KKR beat SRH by four runs (IPL 2024, Eden Gardens)

  • May 21, 2024 15:27
    Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Lineup

    Bat 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

    Bowl 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

    Impact Player options:Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat.

  • May 21, 2024 15:26
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Lineup

    Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

    Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.

    Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips

  • May 21, 2024 15:17
    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Preview

    IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders faces high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad for a spot in the final

    The lack of turnaround time to compete in a high-intensity qualifier will pose a challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two teams clash on Tuesday.

  • May 21, 2024 15:14
    SQUADS

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Gurbaz in for Phil Salt
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders; Lineups released
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in knockout clash
    Shayan Acharya
  2. KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Gurbaz in for Phil Salt
    Team Sportstar
  3. Virat Kohli’s intent vs spin, Rajat Patidar’s redemption, Karthik’s pyrotechnics - How RCB turned its IPL 2024 season around
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders; Lineups released
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Three key matchups to look forward to between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Gurbaz in for Phil Salt
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders; Lineups released
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment