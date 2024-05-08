MagazineBuy Print

Renowned Korean coach working with elite Indian recurve archers and coaches in SAI

Kim, who runs a popular archery school in Chungcheongbuk-do in South Korea, is using the dart-fish video analysis to pinpoint various technical issues in an archer’s shooting and suggest rectification.

Published : May 08, 2024 13:48 IST , KOLKATA

Team Sportstar
On the first two days of the joint effort by SAI and Archery Association of India (AAI), Kim – who has come with his personnel and equipment – is scheduled to work with elite archers.
On the first two days of the joint effort by SAI and Archery Association of India (AAI), Kim – who has come with his personnel and equipment – is scheduled to work with elite archers.
On the first two days of the joint effort by SAI and Archery Association of India (AAI), Kim – who has come with his personnel and equipment – is scheduled to work with elite archers.

Renowned Korean coach Kim Hyung Tak has been imparting high level technical inputs to elite Indian recurve archers including B. Dhiraj, Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai, Ankita Bhakat, and top coaches of the country during an ongoing seminar at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonipat.

Kim, who runs a popular archery school in Chungcheongbuk-do in South Korea, is using the dart-fish video analysis to pinpoint various technical issues in an archer’s shooting and suggest rectification.

FILE PHOTO: Deepika Kumari in action.
FILE PHOTO: Deepika Kumari in action.
FILE PHOTO: Deepika Kumari in action.

“Kim was the coach of the Korean team when I was shooting. With his more than 40 years of coaching experience, his depth of analysis is something different. It’s very high level stuff,” said high performance director Sanjeeva Singh on Wednesday.

“Using the picture-in-picture technology, he is pointing out various points of the body to show how the bio-mechanics work in aiming, gripping and shooting. He is showing how small changes can result in rapid improvement in scores. Only a few coaches can do this.”

On the first two days of the joint effort by SAI and Archery Association of India (AAI), Kim – who has come with his personnel and equipment – is scheduled to work with elite archers. He will share his knowledge on the latest sports science technique to analyse bio-mechanics of archers with top 60 coaches over the next three days.

Related Topics

Sports Authority of India /

Archery Association of India

