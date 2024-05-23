MagazineBuy Print

IOC launches ‘Let’s move India’ campaign with Reliance Foundation and Abhinav Bindra

The IOC’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign was started on Olympic Day, June 23, 2023, and has witnessed participation from over 1000 athletes and more than 1.5 million people around the world.

Published : May 23, 2024 18:42 IST - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
REPRESENTATIVE: The Olympic rings are set up near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
REPRESENTATIVE: The Olympic rings are set up near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE: The Olympic rings are set up near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched the “Let’s Move India” campaign in collaboration with Reliance Foundation and Abhinav Bindra Foundation, inviting everyone to celebrate the Olympians heading to the Paris Olympics.

People of all ages, regions and abilities are encouraged to recreate their favourite athlete celebrations, or create their own, aiming to inspire and celebrate the Olympians heading to the Games. It is inclusive of and not restricted to, catchy dance steps, hero tributes, or simply moves from India’s many local games and sports.

The moves should be uploaded to social media platforms tagging the Olympic Khel and Lets Move India.

The Beijing Olympics gold medallist and a member of the IOC Athletes Commission, Abhinav Bindra said, “ Let’s Move India is more than a campaign. It is a celebration of our collective spirit and dedication to physical well-being. By coming together through movement, we are fostering a sense of unity and joy that transcends all barriers. Through the Olympic Values Eduction Programme (OVEP) in Odisha and Assam, we have witnessed first hand how sport can inspire and empower young minds. I am excited to see India embrace this initiative and support our athletes as they prepare for Paris”.

The IOC’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign was started on Olympic Day, June 23, 2023, and has witnessed participation from over 1000 athletes and more than 1.5 million people around the world taking part in physical activity.

Table tennis star Manika Batra said, “I am thrilled to support IOC’s Let’s Move India initiative. As an athlete I believe that physical activity is essential for our well-being. Movement is medicine, and our goal is to inspire more Indians to embrace an active lifestyle. Together we can build a healthier, more active nation”.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

International Olympic Committee /

Abhinav Bindra /

Manika Batra /

Beijing Olympics

