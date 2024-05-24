MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Qualifier 2 played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Published : May 24, 2024 07:22 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the match between SRH vs RR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Glenn Phillips.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player options: Shimron Hetmyer/Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira.

SRH vs RR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Sanju Samson
BATTERS
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi
ALL-ROUNDERS
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin
BOWLERS
T. Natarajan, Trent Boult (C)
Team Composition: SRH 6- 5RR | Credits Left: 8.5
SQUADS
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj. 

