SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the match between SRH vs RR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Glenn Phillips.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player options: Shimron Hetmyer/Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira.

SRH vs RR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Sanju Samson BATTERS Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi ALL-ROUNDERS Nitish Kumar Reddy, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin BOWLERS T. Natarajan, Trent Boult (C) Team Composition: SRH 6- 5RR | Credits Left: 8.5