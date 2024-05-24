SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for a place in final

When was the last time RR and SRH played in an IPL Playoff?

This will be the second-ever playoff meeting between RR and SRH in an IPL playoff.

The first such instance came just over 10 years ago, in the IPL 2013 eliminator game, which happened in Delhi.

The Royals emerged triumphant in a tricky chase that day courtesy of a quickfire fifty from Brad Hodge.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who was playing his debut IPL season, is the only player among the two existing squads to have taken part in their last playoff meeting.

After electing to bat first, SRH stuttered its way to a below-par total of 132 for seven. Royals’ chase though never really took off until Hodge provided a late charge with a 29-ball 54 to clinch it for them.

RR though failed to clear the next hurdle as it succumbed to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.