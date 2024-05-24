MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for a place in final

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Updated : May 24, 2024 17:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

  • May 24, 2024 17:00
    SRH WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS

    Played: 12

    Won: 5

    Lost: 7

  • May 24, 2024 16:42
    Toss Updates

    SRH vs RR Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals today?

    SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

  • May 24, 2024 16:32
    SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

    Matches played: 19

    SRH won: 10

    RR: 9

    Tied: 0

    Last result: SRH won by one run (Hyderabad, 2024) 

  • May 24, 2024 16:11
    When was the last time RR and SRH played in an IPL Playoff?

    This will be the second-ever playoff meeting between RR and SRH in an IPL playoff. 

    The first such instance came just over 10 years ago, in the IPL 2013 eliminator game, which happened in Delhi. 

    The Royals emerged triumphant in a tricky chase that day courtesy of a quickfire fifty from Brad Hodge. 

    Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who was playing his debut IPL season, is the only player among the two existing squads to have taken part in their last playoff meeting. 

    After electing to bat first, SRH stuttered its way to a below-par total of 132 for seven. Royals’ chase though never really took off until Hodge provided a late charge with a 29-ball 54 to clinch it for them.

    RR though failed to clear the next hurdle as it succumbed to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. 

  • May 24, 2024 15:55
    Preview

    IPL 2024, RR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order in focus against upbeat Rajasthan Royals in Chennai

    IPL 2024, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan Royals aims for second IPL final in three years against Sunrisers Hyderabad, focusing on key player match-ups and strategies.

  • May 24, 2024 15:40
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Formula One interested in second race in South-East Asia
    Reuters
  4. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs RR Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Formula One interested in second race in South-East Asia
    Reuters
  4. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment