SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

When was the last time RR and SRH played in an IPL Playoff?

This will be the second-ever playoff meeting between RR and SRH in an IPL playoff.

The first such instance came just over 10 years ago, in the IPL 2013 eliminator game, which happened in Delhi.

The Royals emerged triumphant in a tricky chase that day courtesy of a quickfire fifty from Brad Hodge.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who was playing his debut IPL season, is the only player among the two existing squads to have taken part in their last playoff meeting.

After electing to bat first, SRH stuttered its way to a below-par total of 132 for seven. Royals’ chase though never really took off until Hodge provided a late charge with a 29-ball 54 to clinch it for them.

RR though failed to clear the next hurdle as it succumbed to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.