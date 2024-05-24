MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

Published : May 24, 2024 07:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals batsman Bradley Hodge celebrates after hitting the winning runs, a six, against SRH in IPL 2013 Eliminator.
Rajasthan Royals batsman Bradley Hodge celebrates after hitting the winning runs, a six, against SRH in IPL 2013 Eliminator. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals batsman Bradley Hodge celebrates after hitting the winning runs, a six, against SRH in IPL 2013 Eliminator. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

When was the last time RR and SRH played in an IPL Playoff?

This will be the second-ever playoff meeting between RR and SRH in an IPL playoff.

The first such instance came just over 10 years ago, in the IPL 2013 eliminator game, which happened in Delhi.

The Royals emerged triumphant in a tricky chase that day courtesy of a quickfire fifty from Brad Hodge.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who was playing his debut IPL season, is the only player among the two existing squads to have taken part in their last playoff meeting.

After electing to bat first, SRH stuttered its way to a below-par total of 132 for seven. Royals’ chase though never really took off until Hodge provided a late charge with a 29-ball 54 to clinch it for them.

RR though failed to clear the next hurdle as it succumbed to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, RR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order in focus against upbeat Rajasthan Royals in Chennai
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment