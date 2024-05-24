MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, May 24: Senthilkumar, Abhay power into QSF 3 squash quarters in Doha

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Friday, May 24. 

Published : May 24, 2024 10:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar in action during the HCL 79th National Singles Squash Championship in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar in action during the HCL 79th National Singles Squash Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar in action during the HCL 79th National Singles Squash Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

SQUASH

Senthilkumar, Abhay power into QSF 3 squash quarters in Doha

Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh have powered into the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash – a PSA World Tour Bronze event – in Doha with stunning second-round wins over seeded opponents.

Reigning National champion Senthilkumar defeated Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad, a former world No 3, 13-11, 11-3, 9-3 retd in 30 minutes, while Asian Games medallist Abhay beat sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd 11-7, 5-11, 10-12, 11-5, 9-3 retd in 59 minutes on Thursday.

World No 55 Senthilkumar will meet Egyptian top seed and world No 8 Tarek Momen next, while Abhay, ranked 67 in the world, will take on Malaysian third seed and world No 15 Eain Yow Ng.

-Team Sportstar

