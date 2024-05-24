MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Afridi, who played a pivotal role in leading his side to triumph in the 2009 T20 World Cup, is the latest addition to the group of ambassadors, featuring Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt.

Published : May 24, 2024 15:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan skipper Ahahid Afridi has been announced as ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan skipper Ahahid Afridi has been announced as ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan skipper Ahahid Afridi has been announced as ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi as the ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

He is the latest addition to the group of ambassadors, featuring Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt.

Afridi played a pivotal role in leading his side to the T20 World Cup final against India in the inaugural tournament in 2007 and its triumph in the 2009 edition.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart,” said Afridi. “From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage.

“T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I’m thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches and even more drama than ever before,” he added.

The former cricketer was excited to witness Pakistan taking on India on 9 June, claiming it as ‘one of the great rivalries in sport’.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Shahid Afridi /

Pakistan /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
    Team Sportstar
  2. Record-breaking gymnast Oksana Chusovitina’s bid for ninth Olympics ends with injury
    AP
  3. Serie A: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli to leave at end of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. France’s leading goalscorer Giroud to retire after Euro 2024
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2024: Barcelona seeks its first win against powerhouse Lyon
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  3. T20 Word Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up Games Schedule: India to play Bangladesh on June 1, full fixtures, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
    Team Sportstar
  2. Record-breaking gymnast Oksana Chusovitina’s bid for ninth Olympics ends with injury
    AP
  3. Serie A: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli to leave at end of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. France’s leading goalscorer Giroud to retire after Euro 2024
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2024: Barcelona seeks its first win against powerhouse Lyon
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment