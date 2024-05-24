Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi as the ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

He is the latest addition to the group of ambassadors, featuring Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt.

Afridi played a pivotal role in leading his side to the T20 World Cup final against India in the inaugural tournament in 2007 and its triumph in the 2009 edition.

Former dashing all-rounder from Pakistan is the latest addition to the esteemed list of tournament ambassadors for ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 😍



“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart,” said Afridi. “From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage.

“T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I’m thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches and even more drama than ever before,” he added.

The former cricketer was excited to witness Pakistan taking on India on 9 June, claiming it as ‘one of the great rivalries in sport’.