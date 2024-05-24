MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs RR Toss Updates, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Updated : May 24, 2024 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals.
Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday for a place in the final.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, the Pat Cummins Sunrisers will try to pose a challenge to Sanju Samson’s Royals, who beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator to give themselves another shot at making it into the title clash.

Both RR and SRH finished the league stage with 17 points courtesy of eight wins, five losses and a washout. game.

PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Toss: Rajasthan Royals won the toss, elected to bowl.

LIVE SCORES & UPDATES — SRH VS RR QUALIFIER 2

Here is the toss record for both teams ahead of the penultimate clash of IPL 2024.

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 2

RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Results after winning toss: Wins - 7; Losses - 3

Results after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses - 2

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins - 3; Loss - 4

Team batting first: Wins - 2; Loss - 5

THE SQUADS
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj. 

