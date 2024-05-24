MagazineBuy Print

BCCI secretary Jay Shah dispels reports of approaching Australian coaches for India head coach vacancy

Earlier, Ricky Ponting, who’s now the head coach at Delhi Capitals claimed that he was approached by the BCCI for the role, though he turned it down.

Published : May 24, 2024 10:53 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, on Friday, dispelled reports in the media about approaching former Australian cricketers for the Team India Head Coach job, | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, on Friday, dispelled reports in the media about approaching former Australian cricketers for the Team India Head Coach job, | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid reports claiming that some of the former Australian cricketers - including Ricky Ponting - have been approached for India’s head coach job, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah rubbished such claims.

In a statement on Friday, Shah said, “Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process...”

Earlier, Ricky Ponting, who’s now the head coach at Delhi Capitals claimed that he was approached by the BCCI for the role, though he turned it down. Speculations were also rife that the Board has reached out to Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming.

Shah, however, dead-batted those claims. “We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level,” he said.

RELATED: BCCI invites applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team

It is believed that following its recent tradition, the Board’s first preference would be an Indian coach and it is pursuing Gautam Gambhir to take over from Rahul Dravid for the top job. It also needs to be seen whether it can convince VVS Laxman to consider the role in case Gambhir doesn’t apply.

However, Shah said, “When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world. The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow...”

“Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward,” Shah said.

Amid reports, Andy Flower clarified on Thursday that he won’t be applying for the job as he wants to focus on franchise cricket for now. Even Justin Langer had a similar thought.

The deadline for applying for the job is on May 27.

