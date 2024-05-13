MagazineBuy Print

BCCI invites applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of the head coach of India’s men’s cricket team on Monday.

Published : May 13, 2024 23:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
BCCI invited applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team. (File Photo)
BCCI invited applications for new head coach of Indian men's team. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

BCCI invited applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of the head coach of India’s men’s cricket team on Monday.

The applications for the position is to be submitted by 6PM on May 27, 2024.

The term of the head coach will be for a period of 3.5 years (July 1st, 2024, to Dec 31st, 2027).

“The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates,” said the media release.

Selection criteria
Should have played minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI’s; or
Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of 2 years; or
Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL Team or Equivalent International League/First Class Teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or
Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent; and
Should be below 60 years of age.

 Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, confirmed incumbent Rahul Dravid can reapply if he wants his tenure extended.

1, was handed a short-term extension till the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

The appointment process for the head coach of India’s men’s cricket team is set to begin in the coming week. Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, confirmed incumbent Rahul Dravid can reapply if he wants his tenure extended.

“We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to reapply, he can,” Shah said during an interaction at the BCCI headquarters.

Dravid, who took over in November 2021, was handed a short-term extension till the T20 World Cup after his two-year contract expired at the end of India’s loss in the final of the ODI World Cup last November. Shah confirmed the new head coach will be offered to take charge till the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Contrary to the recent trend in international cricket of having separate head coaches for limited overs formats and Test cricket, the BCCI is unlikely to opt for a split coaching role.

