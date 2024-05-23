MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka T20 league to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation

The five-team cricket tournament was thrown into doubt after the arrest of Tamim Rahman, owner of the Dambulla Thunders, on Wednesday.

Published : May 23, 2024 14:50 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s T20 Premier League (LPL) to go ahead in July despite the arrest of a team’s British owner over alleged involvement in match-fixing.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s T20 Premier League (LPL) to go ahead in July despite the arrest of a team’s British owner over alleged involvement in match-fixing. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s T20 Premier League (LPL) to go ahead in July despite the arrest of a team’s British owner over alleged involvement in match-fixing. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka’s T20 Premier League (LPL) vowed Thursday to go ahead in July despite the arrest of a team’s British owner over alleged involvement in match-fixing.

The five-team cricket tournament was thrown into doubt after the arrest of Tamim Rahman, owner of the Dambulla Thunders, on Wednesday.

Rahman was stopped at the airport in Colombo before he was able to board a flight to Dubai and remanded in custody by a court in the Sri Lankan capital until May 31.

It came a day after the team paid $450,000 to sign 24 players at auction. Dambulla will be taken over by new owners, LPL rights holder IPG Group said in a statement.

Rahman, who has extensive business ties to Bangladesh, was under investigation for alleged offences related to match-fixing and organised betting, police told the court.

“The Dambulla franchise, despite the recent changes, will participate under new ownership,” IPG Group said in a statement.

“We are in the final stages of confirming the new ownership, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted participation of the team in the tournament.”

A special police unit dealing with corruption in sports carried out the arrest, the first involving an official of the LPL since it began four years ago.

Those convicted under the sports act face fines of up to 100 million rupees ($333,300) and jail sentences of up to 10 years.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lanka Premier League /

Dambulla /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka T20 league to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation
    AFP
  2. Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2025? ‘We hope he’ll be back,’ says CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lewandowski suggests he will stay at Barcelona next season
    Reuters
  4. Panghal in focus as Indian boxers fight in final qualifiers for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Sindhu survives scare against Sim Yu Jin to enter Malaysia Masters quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka T20 league to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation
    AFP
  2. Ponting turns down India head coach approach, says doesn’t exactly fit into his current ‘lifestyle’
    PTI
  3. Rain washes out England-Pakistan T20 opener
    AFP
  4. Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nepal’s Lamichhane likely to miss T20 World Cup after US embassy denies him visa
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka T20 league to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation
    AFP
  2. Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2025? ‘We hope he’ll be back,’ says CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lewandowski suggests he will stay at Barcelona next season
    Reuters
  4. Panghal in focus as Indian boxers fight in final qualifiers for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Sindhu survives scare against Sim Yu Jin to enter Malaysia Masters quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment