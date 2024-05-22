Rain washes out England-Pakistan T20 opener

Persistent rain saw the first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The match was meant to be the launchpad for reigning champion England’s defence next month of its T20 World Cup title in the Caribbean and the United States.
ALSO READ: Dhumal- It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
But a heavy and lengthy downpour in Leeds led the umpires to call the game off approximately an hour before the scheduled 17:30 GMT (11 PM IST) start.
The four-match series against Pakistan, the team England beat to win the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, will continue at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground on Saturday before games next week in Cardiff and at the Oval.
England was also the defending champions heading into last year’s 50-over World Cup in India, but Jos Buttler’s men suffered a tame exit, losing six of their nine matches.
The Pakistan T20 series could see the return to international duty of England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Injuries have blighted the quick’s career, with elbow and back problems sidelining the 29-year-old from top-level cricket for 14 months.
