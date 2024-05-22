Rajasthan Royals’ Rovman Powell broke the record for most catches in an IPL playoff match, during his side’s Eliminator game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Powell took four catches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to go past the previous playoff record of three catches, jointly held by six players.
LIVE SCORE - RCB vs RR
The West Indian began his haul by taking a screamer at deep mid wicket to dismiss RCB skipper Faf du Plessis off Trent Boult early in the game.
Powell added the catches of Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror and Karn Sharma to round up his successful day in the outfield.
What is the record for most catches in an IPL match?
The record for most catches in an IPL match (five) is jointly held by Mohammed Nabi (SRH, 2021) and Daryll Mitchell (CSK, 2024).
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Rovman Powell breaks record for most catches in a playoff match
- IPL Playoffs: Full list of lowest totals successfully defended
- Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 172/8; Rajasthan Royals needs 173 runs to win
- RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Dinesh Karthik becomes beneficiary of controversial leg-before decision by TV umpire
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE