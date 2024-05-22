MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Rovman Powell breaks record for most catches in a playoff match

Powell took four catches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to go past the previous playoff record of three catches, jointly held by six players.

Published : May 22, 2024 21:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Rovman Powell throws the ball during an IPL match.
Rajasthan Royals’ Rovman Powell throws the ball during an IPL match. | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell throws the ball during an IPL match. | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP

Rajasthan Royals’ Rovman Powell broke the record for most catches in an IPL playoff match, during his side’s Eliminator game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Powell took four catches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to go past the previous playoff record of three catches, jointly held by six players.

LIVE SCORE - RCB vs RR

The West Indian began his haul by taking a screamer at deep mid wicket to dismiss RCB skipper Faf du Plessis off Trent Boult early in the game.

Powell added the catches of Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror and Karn Sharma to round up his successful day in the outfield.

What is the record for most catches in an IPL match?

The record for most catches in an IPL match (five) is jointly held by Mohammed Nabi (SRH, 2021) and Daryll Mitchell (CSK, 2024).

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rovman Powell /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

