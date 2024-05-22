RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Rovman Powell breaks record for most catches in a playoff match

Rajasthan Royals’ Rovman Powell broke the record for most catches in an IPL playoff match, during his side’s Eliminator game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Powell took four catches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to go past the previous playoff record of three catches, jointly held by six players.

The West Indian began his haul by taking a screamer at deep mid wicket to dismiss RCB skipper Faf du Plessis off Trent Boult early in the game.

Powell added the catches of Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror and Karn Sharma to round up his successful day in the outfield.

What is the record for most catches in an IPL match?

The record for most catches in an IPL match (five) is jointly held by Mohammed Nabi (SRH, 2021) and Daryll Mitchell (CSK, 2024).