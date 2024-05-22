MagazineBuy Print

Most runs in an IPL season: Virat Kohli’s 2024 campaign fifth in all-time list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli continued his golden run in the IPL 2024 as he crossed 740 runs for the season during the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Published : May 22, 2024 20:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/PTI

With his performance on Wednesday, Kohli extended his lead in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, while lifting him to fifth in the list for most runs scored in an IPL season.

With his performance on Wednesday, Kohli extended his lead in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, while lifting him to fifth in the list for most runs scored in an IPL season.

LIVE SCORE - RCB vs RR

The list is topped by Kohli himself, courtesy of his 2016 campaign during which he scored 973 runs.

Most runs in an IPL season
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973 runs in 16 innings (2016)
Shubman Gill (GT) - 890 runs in 17 innings (2023)
Jos Buttler (RR) - 863 runs in 17 innings (2022)
David Warner (SRH) - 848 runs in 17 innings (2016)
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 741 runs in 15 innings (2024)*
Kane Williamson (SRH)- 735 runs in 17 innings (2018)
Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733 runs in 15 innings (2012)
Mike Hussey (CSK) - 733 runs in 17 innings (2013)
Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 730 runs in 14 innings (2023)
Chris Gayle (RCB) - 708 runs in 16 innings (2013)

