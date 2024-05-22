Most runs in an IPL season: Virat Kohli’s 2024 campaign fifth in all-time list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli continued his golden run in the IPL 2024 as he crossed 740 runs for the season during the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

With his performance on Wednesday, Kohli extended his lead in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, while lifting him to fifth in the list for most runs scored in an IPL season.

The list is topped by Kohli himself, courtesy of his 2016 campaign during which he scored 973 runs.