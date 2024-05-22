Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 172 for eight in 20 overs during its Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The lowest total successfully defended by RCB in a playoffs match is 180, against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator in 2015. After scoring 180 for four, it had dismissed Royals for 109 in 19 overs to script a 71-run win in Pune.

Overall, the lowest successfully defended score in an IPL playoffs match is 129 for eight, accomplished by Mumbai Indians in the 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

List of lowest totals defended in IPL playoffs