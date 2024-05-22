  1. MI - 129/8 - vs RPS - 2017 final
  2. CSK 142/7 - vs DC - 2010 semifinal
  3. DC 143/6 - vs RCB - 2009 final
  4. MI 148/9 - vs CSK - 2013 final
  5. MI 149/8 - vs CSK - 2019 final
  6. KKR 162/4 - vs DD - 2012 Qualifier 1
  7. SRH 162/8 - vs KKR - 2016 Eliminator
  8. KKR 163/8 - vs KXIP - 2014 Qualifier 1
  9. CSK 168/5 - vs MI - 2010 final
  10. KKR 169/7 - vs RR - Eliminator 2018