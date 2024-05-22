MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Dinesh Karthik becomes beneficiary of controversial leg-before decision by TV umpire

Dinesh Karthik was adjudged leg-before off Avesh Khan in the 15th over of RCB’s innings before the batter decided to take the review after consulting his partner, Mahipal Lomror, at the other end.

Published : May 22, 2024 21:01 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot.
Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

A contentious leg-before decision made by television umpire Anil Chaudhary during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday triggered a controversy.

Dinesh Karthik was adjudged leg-before off Avesh Khan in the 15th over of RCB’s innings before the batter decided to take the review after consulting his partner, Mahipal Lomror, at the other end.

The television umpire ruled in Karthik’s favour on the premise that he had edged the ball. However, the spike that appeared on Ultra-Edge when the bat was beside the ball seemed to suggest that it was triggered by the bat hitting the batter’s pad because there was a perceptible gap between bat and ball.

While commentators criticized the decision on air, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was visibly upset in the dugout.

Karthik, who was on 0 when the incident occurred, went on to score 11 off 13 balls and was eventually dismissed by Avesh in the 19th over.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
