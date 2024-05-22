MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, May 22: Indian women’s hockey team beats the Netherlands

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on May 22.

Published : May 22, 2024 11:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian junior women’s hockey team began its tour of Europe with a 2-0 win against Netherlands.
Indian junior women’s hockey team began its tour of Europe with a 2-0 win against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Indian junior women’s hockey team began its tour of Europe with a 2-0 win against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

HOCKEY

Hina, Kanika strike as India juniors beat Dutch hockey club 2-0

Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach scored a goal each as the Indian junior women’s hockey team began its tour of Europe with a 2-0 win against Netherlands club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push here.

After a goalless first half on Tuesday, which saw both sides testing each others’ strengths, India broke the deadlock with Hina scoring off a penalty corner after three failed attempts with the set-pieces in the second quarter.

Bredase Hockey Vereniging pushed aggressively for the equaliser but success eluded them despite the hosts earning three PCs in the third quarter.

Kanika Siwach found the back of the net to double India’s lead in the fourth quarter following which the defenders did well to ward off several spirited attacks from the opponents in the last few minutes.

The Indian junior team will play its next match against Belgium in Breda, Netherlands later on Wednesday.

- PTI

