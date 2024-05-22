MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL

Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck on Wednesday by off-spinner R Ashwin, with the Aussie batter holing out to Dhruv Jurel at long on.

Published : May 22, 2024 20:36 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Glenn Maxwell in action.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Glenn Maxwell in action. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Glenn Maxwell in action. | Photo Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Glenn Maxwell went level with teammate Dinesh Karthik in the list for most ducks (18) in IPL history during his side’s Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals.

LIVE SCORE - RCB vs RR

Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck on Wednesday by off-spinner R Ashwin, with the Aussie batter holing out to Dhruv Jurel at long on.

Most ducks in IPL
Glenn Maxwell - 18
Dinesh Karthik - 18
Rohit Sharma - 17
Piyush Chawla - 15
Mandeep Singh - 15
Sunil Narine - 15

