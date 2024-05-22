MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 8000 runs in Indian Premier League

RR vs RCB Eliminator: The 35-year-old is the first to the milestone and managed the feat in his 244th innings. Over his career, Kohli has scored at an average of over 38, and has eight centuries and 35 half centuries to his name.

Published : May 22, 2024 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AP
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli completed 8,000 runs in Indian Premier League during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old is the first to the milestone and managed the feat in his 244th innings. Over his career, Kohli has scored at an average of over 38, and has eight centuries and 35 half centuries to his name. The next-best in the list is Shikhar Dhawan who has 6,769 runs to his name.

Kohli scored 33 runs off 24 deliveries and was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over of the innings, looking to slog sweep the leg-spinner.

Kohli had also won the Orange Cap during the 2016 season where he managed 973 runs. He is again leading the run-scorers list this season with 741 runs in 15 innings.

