IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to dehydration

Kolkata Knight Riders owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a city hospital due to dehydration on Wednesday. However, he was discharged later in the day after receiving primary treatment.

According to hospital sources, it was a case of dehydration. Khan attended Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday and even did a victory lap after his team’s eight-wicket win.

After the game, he reached the team hotel, where the team received a grand welcome. However, he felt unwell in the morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and later discharged, after being instructed to take adequate rest.

Over the last few days, Ahmedabad has been witnessing excruciating weather conditions with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees, leading to the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert in the city.

The KKR team, however, left for Chennai on Wednesday evening for the IPL final.