MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to dehydration

Over the last few days, Ahmedabad has been witnessing excruciating weather conditions with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees, leading to the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert in the city.

Published : May 22, 2024 19:53 IST , Ahmedabad - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.
Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a city hospital due to dehydration on Wednesday. However, he was discharged later in the day after receiving primary treatment.

According to hospital sources, it was a case of dehydration. Khan attended Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday and even did a victory lap after his team’s eight-wicket win.

After the game, he reached the team hotel, where the team received a grand welcome. However, he felt unwell in the morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and later discharged, after being instructed to take adequate rest.

ALSO READ | Gurbaz credits management for hitting the ground running after return from family duties

Over the last few days, Ahmedabad has been witnessing excruciating weather conditions with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees, leading to the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert in the city.

The KKR team, however, left for Chennai on Wednesday evening for the IPL final.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 125/5 (15); Patidar falls; Karthik joins Lomror
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to dehydration
    Shayan Acharya
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs in an IPL season: Virat Kohli’s 2024 campaign fifth in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 8000 runs in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: How mentor Gambhir turned things around and guided KKR into its fourth final
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to dehydration
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 125/5 (15); Patidar falls; Karthik joins Lomror
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to dehydration
    Shayan Acharya
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment