KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: Gurbaz credits management for hitting the ground running after return from family duties

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, not for once did it feel that Gurbaz was featuring in his maiden game of the season as he looked at ease and provided a steady start to the Knight Riders’ innings while chasing 160.

Published : May 22, 2024 08:44 IST , Ahmedabad - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Kolkata Knight Riders player Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kolkata Knight Riders player Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders player Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz flew back to Afghanistan in the middle of the Indian Premier League to attend to his ailing mother. But once Phil Salt - the team’s regular opener - was about to leave for England, the Kolkata Knight Riders team management dialled Gurbaz and asked him whether he would be able to rejoin the team.

Despite his mother still in the hospital, Gurbaz did not hesitate in returning to India and donning the Knight Riders’ colours for the playoffs. “My mother is still recovering in the hospital, I speak to her every day. But I knew my KKR family needed me here once (Salt) left. So, I came back from Afghanistan and I am happy to be here. My mother is happy for me, too,” Gurbaz said on Tuesday after the Kolkata outfit stormed into the final of the tournament for the first time since 2021.

Gurbaz had to warm the bench at the early stages of the tournament, despite regular playing time in previous seasons, as Salt was preferred over him. But even then, the Afghan international did not lose hope and kept himself ready for any possible opportunities.

RELATED: All-round show from Kolkata Knight Riders deflates high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad

“If you have a management like the KKR family, you don’t need to worry about anything because GG Sir (Gambhir) is there, Shah Rukh (Khan) Sir is there, the head coach (Chandrakant Pandit) is there. It’s like a family. I didn’t play for a long time, but I came and featured in the semifinal, so there was bound to be a lot of pressure, but they took away all the pressure for me and asked me to just go out there and enjoy,” Gurbaz said.

“I was prepared because we had a good nets session. Salt played really well and I hope I can replace him and (earn) a good name,” he added with a smile.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, not for once did it feel that Gurbaz was featuring in his maiden game of the season as he looked at ease and provided a steady start to the Knight Riders’ innings while chasing a target of 160 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier.

Being a wicketkeeper-batter, it was also a challenge for the Afghan international to get into the groove and his team-mates ensured that he felt comfortable leading up to the big game. “Before the game, Varun asked me whether I was okay with his spin, I just told him, ‘Bro, we have the world-class spinner (Rashid Khan) in our team (Afghanistan), so I don’t mind. You just bowl whatever you are comfortable with. I am okay with everything’. But no doubt, Varun is one of the best spinners in our team. He bowled very well on this flat wicket, which offered no turn,” he said.

Gurbaz was particularly happy with the way the bowlers restricted Sunrisers to 159, and set the stage for the batters to guide the team home. On a day when everything went their way, Knight Riders had the last laugh and Gurbaz is happy to have played his part to perfection.

