MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; highest run-getters, wicket-takers

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eliminator match on Wednesday.

Published : May 22, 2024 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Butler and Hetmyer celebrate after beating RCB in IPL 2024.
Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Butler and Hetmyer celebrate after beating RCB in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Butler and Hetmyer celebrate after beating RCB in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

While the Royals are on five-match winless run, RCB is coming on the back of six-game winning run, which culminated with a rousing win over Chennai Super Kings in its final match of the league stage.

PREVIEW | Rajasthan Royals takes on in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in knockout clash

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 30
Rajasthan Royals: 13
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15
No Result: 2
Last result: RR won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)
RR RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFF
Played: 9
Won: 4
Lost: 5
Last Result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets (Final, 2022)
RCB RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
Played: 14
Won: 5
Lost: 9
Last Result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets (Qualifier 2, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 29 731 30.45 119.44 113*
AB de Villiers (RCB) 16 488 44.36 161.58 66
Jos Buttler (RR) 11 420 52.50 150.00 106*

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB) 18 23 6.62 18.56 3/24
Harshal Patel (RCB) 9 17 7.69 15.47 3/32
Shreyas Gopal (RR) 7 14 6.50 11.14 4/16

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 Match in Pictures: Shreyas’ Knight Riders silence Pat Cummins and Co. in Ahmedabad to make final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino leaves Premier League side on mutual consent: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: All-round show from Kolkata Knight Riders deflates high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs RCB: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: All-round show from Kolkata Knight Riders deflates high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Varun Chakravarthy jumps to third; Harshal Patel holds onto top spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli holds onto top spot; Head continues third
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 Match in Pictures: Shreyas’ Knight Riders silence Pat Cummins and Co. in Ahmedabad to make final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino leaves Premier League side on mutual consent: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: All-round show from Kolkata Knight Riders deflates high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment