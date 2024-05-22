RR vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

While the Royals are on five-match winless run, RCB is coming on the back of six-game winning run, which culminated with a rousing win over Chennai Super Kings in its final match of the league stage.

PREVIEW | Rajasthan Royals takes on in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in knockout clash

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 30 Rajasthan Royals: 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15 No Result: 2 Last result: RR won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)

RR RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFF Played: 9 Won: 4 Lost: 5 Last Result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets (Final, 2022)

RCB RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS Played: 14 Won: 5 Lost: 9 Last Result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets (Qualifier 2, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 29 731 30.45 119.44 113* AB de Villiers (RCB) 16 488 44.36 161.58 66 Jos Buttler (RR) 11 420 52.50 150.00 106*

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES