RR vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
While the Royals are on five-match winless run, RCB is coming on the back of six-game winning run, which culminated with a rousing win over Chennai Super Kings in its final match of the league stage.
PREVIEW | Rajasthan Royals takes on in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in knockout clash
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:
RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
RR RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFF
RCB RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|29
|731
|30.45
|119.44
|113*
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|16
|488
|44.36
|161.58
|66
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|11
|420
|52.50
|150.00
|106*
MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB)
|18
|23
|6.62
|18.56
|3/24
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.69
|15.47
|3/32
|Shreyas Gopal (RR)
|7
|14
|6.50
|11.14
|4/16
