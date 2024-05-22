RR vs RCB: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played each other in IPL playoff?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

While the Royals are on five-match winless run, RCB is coming on the back of six-game winning run, which culminated with a rousing win over Chennai Super Kings in its final match of the league stage.

PREVIEW | Rajasthan Royals takes on in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in knockout clash

When was the last time RR and KKR played in an IPL Playoff?

RR and RCB last met in an IPL playoff in 2022, in a Qualifier 2 game in Ahmedabad.

The Royals emerged triumphant that day courtesy of a scintillating hundred from opener Jos Buttler.

Royals’ ascendancy was established early in the game, after it elected to field, as pacer Prasidh Krishna struck the big blow by removing RCB opener Virat Kohli cheaply.

The rest of the Royals bowling unit chipped in unison to restrict RCB for 157/8, following which Buttler took centre-stage.

The right-handed batter didn’t require much support, as he helped the Royals hunt down the target inside 19 overs and progress into the final.

RR though failed to clear the final hurdle as it succumbed to Gujarat Titans in the finale.