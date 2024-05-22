MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played each other in IPL playoff?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Published : May 22, 2024 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jos Buttler celebrating his century during the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Jos Buttler celebrating his century during the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Jos Buttler celebrating his century during the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

While the Royals are on five-match winless run, RCB is coming on the back of six-game winning run, which culminated with a rousing win over Chennai Super Kings in its final match of the league stage.

PREVIEW | Rajasthan Royals takes on in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in knockout clash

When was the last time RR and KKR played in an IPL Playoff?

RR and RCB last met in an IPL playoff in 2022, in a Qualifier 2 game in Ahmedabad.

The Royals emerged triumphant that day courtesy of a scintillating hundred from opener Jos Buttler.

Royals’ ascendancy was established early in the game, after it elected to field, as pacer Prasidh Krishna struck the big blow by removing RCB opener Virat Kohli cheaply.

The rest of the Royals bowling unit chipped in unison to restrict RCB for 157/8, following which Buttler took centre-stage.

The right-handed batter didn’t require much support, as he helped the Royals hunt down the target inside 19 overs and progress into the final.

RR though failed to clear the final hurdle as it succumbed to Gujarat Titans in the finale.

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
