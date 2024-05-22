MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Austria squad for Euro 2024: Injured captain Alaba left out of provisional squad; Arnautovic, Sabitzer included

Alaba, who played in two of Austria’s previous Euros appearances in 2016 and 2020, picked up a major knee injury last December.

Published : May 22, 2024 08:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Austria’s David Alaba celebrates after the Euro 2024 qualifier match against Sweden.
FILE PHOTO: Austria’s David Alaba celebrates after the Euro 2024 qualifier match against Sweden. | Photo Credit: Leonhard Foeger/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Austria’s David Alaba celebrates after the Euro 2024 qualifier match against Sweden. | Photo Credit: Leonhard Foeger/ REUTERS

Austria captain David Alaba was left out of the country’s provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday, but the injured Real Madrid defender will accompany the team to Germany as a ‘non-playing captain’, the Austrian Football Federation said.

Coach Ralf Rangnick announced the squad of 29 players, taking into account a wave of recent and longer term injuries.

Alaba, who played in two of Austria’s previous Euros appearances in 2016 and 2020, picked up a major knee injury last December.

“It is a great shame of course that he isn’t available to us as a player. Over the last weeks I’ve have had close exchanges with David. He stressed he wanted very much to still be with us,” Rangnick said.

RELATED: EURO 2024 full squads: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad, no Rashford in England provisional side

“Therefore, I am very happy to say this will be possible after a good discussion with his club Real Madrid.”

Midfielder Xaver Schlager will miss the tournament after damaging his left knee at the start of May, as will first choice goalkeeper Alexander Schlager who also picked up a knee injury.

Austria faces France, the Netherlands, and Poland in Group D at the Euros and play friendlies against Serbia on June 4 and Switzerland on June 8. 

Austria Euro 2024 Squad
Goalkeepers: Niklas Hedl (Rapid Vienna/AUT), Tobias Lawal (Linz), Heinz Lindner (Union Saint-Gilloise/BEL), Patrick Pentz (Brondby/DEN)
Defenders: Flavius Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Kevin Danso (Lens/FRA), Stefan Lainer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg/GER), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz/GER), Stefan Posch (Bologne/ITA), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Vienna/AUT), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord/NED), Maximilian Wober (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)
Midfielders: Thierno Ballo (Wolfsberg/AUT), Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig/GER), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim/GER), Marco Grull (Rapid Vienna), Florian Kainz (Cologne/GER), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich/GER), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen/GER), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig/GER), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg/GER)
Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan/ITA), Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg/GER), Andreas Weimann (West Bromwich Albion/ENG)

Related stories

Related Topics

David Alaba /

Ralf Rangnick /

Real Madrid /

Austria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Austria squad for Euro 2024: Injured captain Alaba left out of provisional squad; Arnautovic, Sabitzer included
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024 full squads: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad, no Rashford in England provisional side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City’s Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year
    Reuters
  4. F1: Technical head Symonds leaves FOM for Andretti Cadillac
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Wembanyama becomes 1st rookie to make first-team All-Defense
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Austria squad for Euro 2024: Injured captain Alaba left out of provisional squad; Arnautovic, Sabitzer included
    Reuters
  2. Europa League Final: Atalanta’s Gasperini stands in way of Alonso’s Leverkusen history
    AFP
  3. Emma Hayes’ first roster as coach of the USWNT includes two players making national debut
    AP
  4. Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026
    Reuters
  5. Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Austria squad for Euro 2024: Injured captain Alaba left out of provisional squad; Arnautovic, Sabitzer included
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024 full squads: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad, no Rashford in England provisional side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City’s Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year
    Reuters
  4. F1: Technical head Symonds leaves FOM for Andretti Cadillac
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Wembanyama becomes 1st rookie to make first-team All-Defense
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment