IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch India v Pakistan; match details, squads

IND vs PAK Live Streaming info: Here’s how you can watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter between India and Pakistan to be played in Dubai on Sunday.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.
India will take on Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India will take on Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

India will look to get its ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign back on track against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

LIVE BLOG | IND-W vs PAK-W live score updates

India lost its opening match against New Zealand while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka.

Here’s how you can watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 encounter between India and Pakistan:

When will the Women’s World Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and Pakistan will be held on Sunday, October 6, at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3.00 pm IST.

Where is the Women’s World Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan taking place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Group A match between India and Pakistan?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group A clash between India and Pakistan on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Group A match between India and Pakistan?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Group A clash between India and Pakistan on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also tune in for all the LIVE updates through the Sportstar website and app.

