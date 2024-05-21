MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli holds onto top spot; Head continues third

IPL 2024: Here are the Orange Cap standings for the Indian Premier League 2024 after the Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

May 21, 2024

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli continued his stay atop the Orange Cap standings, after the Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Third-placed Travis Head had a forgetful day in Qualifier 1, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener falling for a two-ball duck.

Second-placed Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad too continued to hold onto his position in the Orange Cap race.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 14 708 64.36 155.60 113*
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 14 583 53.00 141.16 108*
Travis Head SRH 13 533 44.41 199.62 102
Riyan Parag RR 13 531 59.00 152.58 84*
Sai Sudharsan GT 12 527 47.90 141.28 103

*Updated during KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

IPL 2024 /

Virat Kohli

