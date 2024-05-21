IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli holds onto top spot; Head continues third

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli continued his stay atop the Orange Cap standings, after the Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Third-placed Travis Head had a forgetful day in Qualifier 1, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener falling for a two-ball duck.

Second-placed Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad too continued to hold onto his position in the Orange Cap race.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 14 708 64.36 155.60 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 14 583 53.00 141.16 108* Travis Head SRH 13 533 44.41 199.62 102 Riyan Parag RR 13 531 59.00 152.58 84* Sai Sudharsan GT 12 527 47.90 141.28 103

*Updated during KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST