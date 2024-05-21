IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli holds onto top spot; Head continues third

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli continued his stay atop the Orange Cap standings, after the Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Third-placed Travis Head had a forgetful day in Qualifier 1, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener falling for a two-ball duck.
Second-placed Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad too continued to hold onto his position in the Orange Cap race.
Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|14
|708
|64.36
|155.60
|113*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|14
|583
|53.00
|141.16
|108*
|Travis Head
|SRH
|13
|533
|44.41
|199.62
|102
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|13
|531
|59.00
|152.58
|84*
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|12
|527
|47.90
|141.28
|103
*Updated during KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
